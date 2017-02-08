Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay’s pre-wedding celebrations are too grand for words. See inside pics, videos

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s pre-wedding celebrations kicked in on February 7. Neil can be seen singing Kabira and dancing to Kaala Chashma in the videos. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s pre-wedding celebrations kicked in on February 7. Neil can be seen singing Kabira and dancing to Kaala Chashma in the videos.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s dream destination wedding in Udaipur is underway and the inside pictures and videos from there are so adorable that you will go ‘aww’ watching them. The Bollywood actor is all set to marry Rukmini on February 9 but their pre-wedding celebrations kicked in on February 7. As the couple along with friends and family reached Udaipur on Tuesday, they were given a grand welcome.

Other than traditional tilak and aarti, Rukmini also got the sash of bride-to-be. Neil was with Rukmini all the time and their PDA is so sweet.

The evening saw the first celebration at an Udaipur hotel where Neil was in a tux while Rukmini looked beautiful in a gown. Neil was also seen singing Kabira and dancing to Kaala Chashma at the do. Groom’s dad Nitin Mukesh was also seen in the videos.

Watch how Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay recived a royal welcome in Udaipur:

Mehendi and sangeet are all set to take place on February 8. Thursday, February 9 is the big day, with the haldi, chuda chadai and the wedding, followed by a family dinner and a cocktail party. A week later, a reception will be held on February 17 at JW Marriot in Mumbai where almost 500 guests have been invited. This is set to be a Bollywood affair with who’s who from the industry in attendance.

And, here are some recent pics of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay from the pre-wedding functions:

When Neil Nitin Mukesh announced his wedding with Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay all those months ago, there was a lot of buzz about it being an arranged match. Coming after Shahid Kapoor’s arranged marriage with Mira Rajput, it appeared Bollywood actors were going by their parents’ wishes while tying the knot. Rukmini and Neil took no time to prove they were much in love.

From their body language to the adorable pre-wedding shoot, it has been a dream ride for the couple. Talking about Rukmini, Neil had said earlier, “I think she (Rukmini) is just perfect. She is the perfect balance that any man would want in his woman. She is simple, beautiful, loving and all the awesome adjectives I can think of. She fits them all.” He had said he was completely in love with his 27-year-old would-be wife.

Watch a few recent videos of Neil Nitin Mukesh and his bride-to-be Rukmini Sahay

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like “Johnny Gaddaar”, “New York”, “David” and “7 Khoon Maaf”.

