Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay are married. Here are the dreamy pics from wedding

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay wedding: While Rukmini wore an ornate lehenga with stones, resham and sadhi work, Neil looked royal as he wore a deep maroon and gold ensemble.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay are finally married and the wedding was no less than the epitome of three crazy days of celebrations, song, dance and masti that only the big, fat Indian wedding can manage. The couple who met thanks to their parents tied the knot in Udaipur in the midst of 500 guests on Thursday night. Rukmini is not from a Bollywood background while Neil is the third generation of a film family.

While Rukmini wore an ornate lehenga with stones, resham and sadhi work, Neil looked royal as he wore a deep maroon and gold ensemble. Clothes for both bride and groom were designed by Sarath Krishnan. The day began with haldi and chuda chadai. The wedding took place in the evening. Earlier, an engagement, sangeet and cocktail parties took place in Udaipur.

The wedding was attended by late Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela, and Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Talking about the wedding, the groom’s father Nitin Mukesh told IANS, “I couldn’t have asked for a more humbling or happy moment. God has been so kind. We are getting my darling Neil married and I want to tell you this… What he has done for the family, for the family’s name and for his grandfather’s name… We owed him something, and that’s what we have done with his wedding.”

See Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s wedding pics here:

Nitin Mukesh was in tears on the happy occasion, he said about the bride, “Rukmini is just what we had dreamt for… She is just every bit of what we had dreamt for Neil. I hope they have a very happy life. I do want to see many grandchildren.”

Grandson of legendary singer Mukesh, Neil has acted in films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and Johnny Gaddar. A wedding reception will take place in Mumbai on February 17 and will be attended by who’s who of Bollywood.

