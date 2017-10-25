Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about working with Prabhas: We are preparing for the grand action sequences in Saaho

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared, “We are preparing for the grand action sequences in Saaho, so my gym routines have changed, and my weight gain routine has also changed.” Neil Nitin Mukesh shared, “We are preparing for the grand action sequences in Saaho, so my gym routines have changed, and my weight gain routine has also changed.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh did some great work this year in films like Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, where he surprised everyone with his antagonist role. Now the actor is preparing up for his next film with Prabhas – Saaho.

The actor was in Mumbai to launch a music video titled “Taleeb”. On the sidelines of the event he got talking about Saaho and Golmaal Again. “We are preparing for the grand action sequences in Saaho, so my gym routines have changed, and my weight gain routine has also changed. It is a great experience working on the sets of Saaho also. Prabhas, the Baahubali is the opposite lead, and it is great working with him,” said Neil on working with Prabhas.

However, the actor also added that it is tough to act in a movie that is being made in three languages. “It is a bit difficult for sure as we are not making this movie in one language, but in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After every shot language changes and with the change in language our expressions have to change too, even when the shot remains the same. So considering these changes that we have to make, I am learning a lot and while doing so I am having fun too,” he added.

Talking about the success of Golmaal Again and his experience working with the whole cast, he expressed gratitude and joy, and how he missed promoting the film. He said, “I am overwhelmed with the response Golmaal Again is getting, and how it is connected so well. It was little bit of a gamble from my side as an actor to go out there again and try something different, in a genre where you are accepted or rejected instantly. The dual personality of the character was so interesting for an actor that I just didn’t want to leave it. No one in the right senses would say no to the Golmaal series. Also in today’s day there is no difference between a hero and a villain. Without a villain there is no hero, so I was excited for this. I am very happy that you guys, the audience gave me so much love and respect once again. It was difficult to do a film like this, because you can easily get lost in a film like this with such a huge ensemble cast. But, Rohit (Shetty) sir has done a brilliant job and gave each character it’s due credit and space to shine, every character was important in the film, and gave me an opportunity to play Nikhil’s character.”

About his experience of working with the cast that was first his friends and then co-actors, Neil said, “My experience of working with all the actors for Golmaal Again was great! Ajay (Devgn) is a senior actor, standing next to him also I was feeling extremely proud, it was a fabulous moment for me. Everybody else from the cast, Arshad (Warsi), Shreyas (Talpade), Kunal (Khemu), Tusshar (Kapur), and Pari (Parineeti Chopra) are very good friends of mine. We meet often when I realised that they are fantastic actors once I worked with them. They are fabulous actors, the way Kunal has played his character on-screen, I don’t think many actors can do it. What Tusshar does, nobody can do, really! So the Golmaal family will be Golmaal family only, and I am glad I was considered to be a part of that family.”

