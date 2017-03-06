Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar: Neil Nitin Mukesh looks like a doppelganger of Sanjay Gandhi. See pic

Indu Sarkar is based on the Emergency period declared under Indira Gandhi’s government. Indu Sarkar is based on the Emergency period declared under Indira Gandhi’s government.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is all set to introduce us to a dark period in Indian politics through his next film titled Indu Sarkar. While the subject of the film has already intrigued us enough, it is the look of Neil Nitin Mukesh that has left us shocked. The actor was roped in to play on-screen Sanjay Gandhi, son of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the way he has transformed himself to be true to the character is just impeccable. The picture is doing rounds on the internet, and we must say, we are speechless about the uncanny resemblance between the both.

As per a Hindustan Times report, a source close to Neil revealed, “Neil has been doing a lot of reading for the film to ensure he is able to deliver what the film of this magnitude demands. Getting his on-screen look took close to six months, with prosthetic make-up experts flown in from abroad.” Neil, who recently got married to Rukmini Sahay, is yet to comment on the film. Earlier, the actor showcased a new side to him when he performed the negative character in Amitabh Bachchan’s Wazir and Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Madhur’s film also stars Kirti Kulhari of Pink fame in the lead role. Talking about her character, the actor in a recent interview said, “I will play the title role. I’ve been preparing for the stammering bit since it’s very challenging. To go from somebody who has a speech problem, to somebody who doesn’t. That journey has taken me a lot of time and effort.”

The film also stars Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal roles. Directed by National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Indu Sarkar is based on the Emergency, a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country.

