Neil Nitin Mukesh joins Golmaal Again gang, gets a musical welcome from Parineeti Chopra. Watch video

Neil Nitin Mukesh has joined the madness of Golmaal Again. The actor, who recently wrapped up shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar, was spotted on the sets of Golmaal Again earlier but nobody knew if he is going to be a part of the film. Now, Parineeti Chopra, the leading lady has confirmed that the actor is going to be a part of the film. She posted a video with him in which she is seen welcoming the actor on the sets by humming the title track and doing the hook step of the film. After a few hours, Neil took to Instagram to share some good words about the director, Rohit Shetty. He wrote, “With the man himself @itsrohitshetty Genius to work with and such an honour being a part is of his creation. #golmaalagain.”

Apart from Neil, the film stars Parineeti, Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and a few more in the lead roles. Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the successful Golmaal series.

Check the posts by Neil Nitin Mukesh and Parineeti Chopra:

This is the first time Neil would be seen in a comedy film. Last year, the actor rose to fame with his portrayal of the negative character in Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Amitabh Bachchan’s Wazir. Now, he is all set to stun us in Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial, which is based on a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi unilaterally had a state of emergency declared across the country. The actor would be playing the role of Sanjay Gandhi, and his first look from the film had impressed and, at the same time, shocked the entire film fraternity and as well as the audience.

While Golmaal Again is scheduled for Diwali release this year, Madhur Bhandarkar’s film, which also stars Pink actor Kirti Kulhari, is scheduled for 2017 release, however, the date has not been finalised as of now.

