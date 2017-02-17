Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay reception: Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Jackie Shroff, Kabir Bedi attend. See inside pics

Bollywood couple Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay decked up again in Mumbai for their reception. Bollywood couple Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay decked up again in Mumbai for their reception.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay got decked up one more time to celebrate their happy reunion. Their love story had been a private affair known only to friends and family. And after having an exuberant three-day long wedding ceremony in Udaipur last week, the newlyweds are now hosting a grand reception for the Bollywood fraternity in Mumbai.

A Bollywood wedding surely doesn’t end with the simple ‘saath pheras’ so how could we expect that Neil-Rukmini’s nuptial would end right there in Udaipur. The couple made a glittering entry at their reception, catching the eyeballs for their matching attire. Neil was also snapped with father Nitin Mukesh. Out of the first ones who came to bless the two, were none other than the Bachchans. Amitabh Bachchan arrived with wife Jaya and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Neil and Rukmini’s big fat Punjabi wedding is turning starry with every guest arriving at the venue. Actors Jackie Shroff and Kabir Bedi Neetu Chandra and Asrani also made it to the lavish reception. Superstar Salman Khan is also expected to attend. The guest-list also includes Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

That’s not all. The entire set-up of the venue has a European theme, and the decoration is done using white and pink carnations. While Enigma- the nightclub will be for the youngsters to let their hair down, a separate banquet has been allocated for celebrities to unwind while the couple meets and greets their near and dear ones.

Talking about the beautiful attire of Neil and Rukmini, which are in opulent tones of Ivory and emerald green, designer Manav Gangwani has exuded sophistication and class. Handpicked from the ‘Begum-e-Jannat’ collection, the ensembles are an amalgamation of sentiments that are evoked by the word ‘Jannat’, meaning paradise with every design in the collection being a reflection of a visual piece of paradise to be owned and cherished.

Check out all the inside pictures from Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay’s grand reception.

A wedding is incomplete without Bachchan’s in the frame.

The father- son moment!

Gangwani states, “Neil is a very dear friend to me and I am delighted to dress the newlyweds for their wedding reception. Rukmini’s style and sensibility are simple and elegant keeping that in mind the ensemble selected for her reflects simplicity and elegance. Each garment has been tailor-made to perfection. I hope Neil and Rukmini enjoy wearing these outfits as much as I have enjoyed making it for them. Wishing the newlyweds all the very best for the future”.

According to Neil, “MG is family. He is like a brother and what better to have someone so close to you to be a part of such an important day in your life. Apart from that I personally love his aesthetics and style that each of his outfits exudes”

Adding to it, Rukmini said, “MG is synonymous with timeless fashion and every outfit tells a beautiful story. I always wanted him to design Neil and my reception outfit because his collection is subtle and yet makes a statement. It makes a wearer stand out in the crowd”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd