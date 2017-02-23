Latest News

Neha Kakkar sings ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast’ for Machine

Neha Kakkar has lent her voice for the brand new version of the hit song 'Tu cheez badi hai' mast mast for the film Machine.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2017 5:08 pm
The film Machine stars Kiara Advani and Mustafa, son of Abbas Burmawala of Abbas-Mustan duo. The film is directed by Abbas-Mustan and is being produced by Jayantilal Gada. It is about two racing enthusiasts, played by M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame Kiara and Mustafa and how they fall in love. This film also happens to be Mustafa’s debut film.

Apparently, Machine features the famous yesteryear song ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast mast’ originally starring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar in the film Mohra. While it was originally sung by Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the new version has Neha Kakkar crooning the duet with Udit Narayan.

The popular singer, who has also lent her voice for the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhani confirmed this news on Twitter. She said, “You heard it right! ‘Tu cheez badi hai mast’ is being recreated and I’ve sung it with my favourite Udit Ji. I hope you guys like it… Nervous. Out soon.”

The film was initially expected to hit the screens on March 24, 2017, however, the director duo Abbas-Mustan have preponed the release of the film by a week. The reason according to reports is that the week is comparatively easier, with not many releases. This could be favourable for the team that is introducing a debut actor. So far, the trailer of the film has piqued the interest of the audience and so has Kiara Advani. We would have to wait and see how the celebrity director’s kid performs.

