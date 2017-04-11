Neha Dhupia goes bold and beautiful in ‘So Basically’ video, asks women to embrace their reality

Neha Dhupia tells women to not give a damn about people and their thoughts. Neha Dhupia tells women to not give a damn about people and their thoughts.

The unapologetic Neha Dhupia is back in her bold avatar in a video called ‘So Basically’ in which the actor encourages women to embrace their sexuality and break those stereotypes which are associated with the female gender.

The actor shared the video on her Instagram account with a message for her fans. She wrote, “So Basically, women are ambushed by social media, their neighbours, their families, their friends, their partners to be a ‘certain way’ because their clock is ticking in every department. The “get married because there are no men available clock”. The “get pregnant because you don’t want to be 50 when your child is 15 clock”. Blush introduces So Basically, a series where celebrities unleash their renegade avatar that has been never seen before.”

Watch the video here:

“The concept of ‘So Basically’ by Blush is something I resonate with, which is why I am so excited to be a part of this video. It’s time to break free from all the stereotypes and explore our limits as we chase our dreams. Ladies, it’s time to just be you,” Neha said in a statement. In the video, Neha can be seen talking about how women are stopped from doing whatever they want to by their neighbours, families and friends. The former beauty queen says women should live the way they want to and not how the society wants them to be.

The video — So Basically | Neha Dhupia — released by Culture Machine’s digital channel Blush on Monday on YouTube is a quirky series aimed at urging women to break free.

On the work front, the actor is hosting kids comedy show, Chhote Miyaan Dhakad. Apart from that, she is one of the team leaders in adventure reality show, Roadies.

