Neha Dhupia meets with an accident, crowd tries to take selfies

A car rammed into Neha Dhupia’s car but the actor is safe. A car rammed into Neha Dhupia’s car but the actor is safe.

Neha Dhupia on Saturday met with an accident on her way to the airport in Chandigarh. The actor was present in the town to promote her podcast series, No Filter Neha Season 2. However, what was more unfortunate was the fact that when the actor met with the accident, instead of helping her, people around were wanting to take a selfie with her.

“Neha met with an accident on her way to the airport in Chandigarh after promoting Nofilter Neha. A car from behind rammed into hers. The impact hurt her shoulder a bit but there’s nothing serious. She is doing fine. The back window of the car is broken. It was quite insensitive of the crowd to take selfies after they saw she met with an accident,” said a source close to Neha.

Meanwhile, Neha’s podcast has released the third episode which has Imtiaz Ali talking about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal. Earlier, the show hosted the ever energetic Ranveer Singh, who went on to declare his Padmavati co-star Deepika Padukone as the best kisser. Neha also welcomed Varun Dhawan, who was the first guest of season 2. The actor spoke about stepping into the shoes of Salman Khan while filming the second installment of Judwaa 2, directed by his father David Dhawan.

On the work front, Neha was last seen in television adventure show Roadies Rising. The actor has wrapped up the shoot of her next film, Tumhari Sulu, in which she plays a boss to the character of Vidya Balan.

Neha would be seen playing the character of Maria. Talking about the role, “Maria is a beautiful, aggressive and successful entrepreneur. She has an interesting and important role, which will keep Neha’s unpredictable element alive, ” said Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni.

