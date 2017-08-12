Did Neha Dhupia just confirm Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship?

Neha Dhupia talks about Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship. Neha Dhupia talks about Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship.

Here’s what happened when Neha Dhupia, known for hosting her talk show #NoFilterNeha, went candid. Neha just spilled the beans about one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood and we can’t hold our horses. Yes, we are talking about none other than Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon who have allegedly been dating ever since their venture together, Raabta.

Former beauty queen Neha Dhupia, who has now taking to anchoring and judging TV shows, recently revealed the details in a chat with Grazia for its July edition. When Grazia did a short rapid fire with the actor and popped the question, “A rumour that’s true?”, she said, “Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are seeing each other.” Well, we don’t know if Neha is joking but we are also really rooting for this rumour to be true.

While we are left wondering how Sushant and Kriti are going to react to this, this is definitely not the first time the two have been rumoured to be dating. Their amazing on screen chemistry in Raabta fuelled dating rumours. Murmurs of a relationship increased further when Sushant broke up with his girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who he had been seeing for a very long time. However, Kriti and Sushant have chosen to maintain silence through all their media interactions.

The two also raised temperatures when they were seen together in “Paas Aao Na”, a music video by Amaal Malik.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has a number of projects in his kitty including Chanda Mama Door Ke, Drive, RAW and Kedarnath. Kriti Sanon’s latest flick Bareilly Ki Barfi, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, is going to release next week.

