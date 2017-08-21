Neha Dhupia is in love with Sunny Leone’s ‘no apologise’ attitude, roller coaster life

Neha Dhupia is impressed with Sunny Leone. Neha Dhupia is impressed with Sunny Leone.

Neha Dhupia has shot for the next episode of No Filter Neha’s season 2. After hosting Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, Neha would be in conversation with Sunny Leone, who would reveal some deep secrets about her life and struggles. It seems after the entire conversation with the actor, Neha is extremely overwhelmed and impressed with Sunny’s behaviour. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “What a rollercoaster of a life you’ve had @SunnyLeone! Still reeling from your documentary. Love your #NoApologies attitude.”

Sunny has been winning hearts for her fiery attitude. Recently, she walked for Lakme Fashion Week 2017 on the finale day where she met a fan and left her totally speechless. Later, the fan wrote a note to her in which she expressed how she wanted to hug Sunny and tell her that she is such an inspiration. The 36-year-old read the note on Twitter and gave her a personal invitation to meet and talk to her.

Few days back, Sunny visited Kochi in Kerala for some brand promotion where she witnessed a fan frenzy around her. She was extremely excited and over the moon seeing the love of her fans. In fact, the actor stunned her co-stars by posting a video where one could see her car stuck in the middle of a pool of fans.

What a rollercoaster of a life you’ve had @SunnyLeone! Still reeling from your documentary. Love your #NoApologies attitude. ❤️ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber are really happy and busy taking care of their adopted daughter Nisha Kaur Weber. “Both of us keep on running into her room to say ‘good morning’ and sometimes we are pushing each other to get in first. We are really happy,” Sunny told IANS.

