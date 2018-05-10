Neha Dhupia ties the knot with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia shared the news in an Instagram post. Neha Dhupia shared the news in an Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia just posted an Instagram picture announcing her wedding to actor Angad Bedi. Neha posted a picture of the two with the caption, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi”. Bedi also put up an Instagram post declaring the same with the caption, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.”

From the pictures, it looks like the wedding was held following Sikh rituals. The two had never openly declared their relationship status and this news came as a surprise to their fans. Just a few days ago, Sonam Kapoor married her longtime beau Anand Ahuja and while the world was caught up in that storm, Neha and Angad maintained a low profile and tied the knot.

The location of Neha’s post says New Delhi so one can assume that the wedding was held in New Delhi. Angad, who is the son of cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, has his roots in Delhi. Neha too has spent her college years in Delhi.

The two also put up these posts on Twitter.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Angad Bedi is popular for films like Pink, Tiger Zinda Hia and Dear Zindagi. Neha, on the other hand, is popular for shows like Roadies and her radio show No Filter Neha.

This certainly is a happy surprise but the details of their wedding are still awaited.

