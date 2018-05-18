Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi made Thursday beautiful with these throwback photos

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are setting married couple goals with their every social media post. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are setting married couple goals with their every social media post.

Newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi returned from the US late on Wednesday evening. The couple looked happy and vibrant in each other’s company as they walked out of the Mumbai airport. Later, the fans of the much-in-love couple were treated with the photos from their simple yet elegant wedding. The two actors shared the winsome photos on Instagram as a throwback to their day wedding on May 10. The happy bride Neha looked radiant as she flaunted her Henna adorned hands in one of the photos. Also, the photo that has her in conversation with her parents looks beyond adorable.

“#tbt to one of the happiest days of my life 🤗 … drowned in love by ma pa ( @babsdhupia @pdhupia ) ❤️, and our incredible family … dressed in one of the most comfy wedding looks by @anavila_m n hand me down jewels by my mom @babsdhupia 💫 … @yountentsomo i could nt have gone thru these two crazy days with you n ur incredible talent of hair n make up … 📸 @ashishjparmar u my friend have redefined the look of memories ❤️👊,” read the caption of photos shared by Neha. Soorma actor Angad kept it short and just wrote, “#tbt 10 th May 2018… @nehadhupia,” with the photo he shared with wife Neha.

The journey of friendship to marriage has been a special one for Neha and Angad. The ring Angad gave to his ladylove Neha on their wedding is a family heirloom. Revealing the importance of the ring, a source close to the family said, “This is a family legacy that is now passed on to Neha and Angad. His parents have been married for the past 40 years and now they want to see the happiness and togetherness forever for the newly-weds. The ring signifies those sentiments.”

On the work front, Angad has sports biopic Soorma releasing on June 29 and Neha is currently seen as a gang leader on TV reality show MTV’s Roadies Extreme.

