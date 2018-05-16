Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are making the most out of their work trip to the US

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are in the US for a charity event. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are in the US for a charity event.

Newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi flew to the US a day after their hush-hush wedding on May 10. As they made an appearance at the airport, many speculations about their honeymoon destination started doing the rounds. Also, as the duo posted lovely pictures first time as man and wife, their many followers thought they are honeymooning in the US.

But Neha had a different story to tell. Clarifying that she is out for work and not for the honeymoon, Neha posted a photo with the caption, “Never not working… dressed in @shantanunikhil By @tanghavri N @namdeepak … Thank you @prathamusa for having me at your #Houston sector … glad we raised a great amount for a good cause … #education first … everything else can wait! #notonhoneymoon ✌️.” However, next morning, the Tumhari Sulu actor was seen enjoying the summer in Texas as she posted another click with husband Angad Bedi on her Instagram story.

Also read | Inside Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s wedding

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pose with each other in the US. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi pose with each other in the US.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had never openly declared their relationship status. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had never openly declared their relationship status.

Angad, last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, also shared a photo with wife and best friend Neha as they prepared to leave from Texas. Along with the photo, he wrote, “#skylight n #oasis … #Austin … once again, thank you @prathamusa … until we meet again …” On the work front, Angad will be next seen as Bikramjeet Singh in Soorma which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. His character poster from the sports biopic was shared by the makers on Wednesday.

See Angad Bedi’s first look from the movie Soorma

Neha and Angad surprised all as they tied the knot in a private ceremony in New Delhi. It was only after the two actors posted photos from their wedding on social media that the news of their nuptials came out. “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤,” wrote Neha along with the photo.

Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @Imangadbedi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a2ePsaXUNN — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) May 10, 2018

Their friends and colleagues from the film industry too were left stunned with the news and showered the couple with congratulatory messages as the news broke out.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd