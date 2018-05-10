Follow Us:
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi wedding LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities congratulate newlyweds

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2018 4:02:46 pm
neha dhupia wedding Neha Dhupia marriage live updates: Neha Dhupia tied the knot Angad Bedi on May 10.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi. Breaking the news on Instagram, Neha posted a picture from the wedding and wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤.” At the same time, Angad also put up another photo and wrote, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.” While Neha looks radiant in a blush pink lehenga, Angad is donning an ivory bandhgala.

While the couple had always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, the two were often spotted hanging out together. The two also often took to social media to share pictures with each other and even put up posts to appreciate each other’s work in Bollywood films. While Angad was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, Neha appeared in the role of Maria in Tumhari Sulu.

Live Blog

Neha Dhupia marriage live updates: Follow all the latest updates about Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding.

Highlights

    16:02 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Check out the pictures from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding

    16:00 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Shibani Kashyap called it a "crazy surprise"

    Singer Shibani Kashyap wrote, "What. That's a crazy surprise. Heartiest congrats to both of you. God bless."

    16:00 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Amrita Arora congratulated Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

    Amrita Arora shared on Instagram, "Wow... congratulations <3 Have a super happy married life Neha Dhupia"

    15:57 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Shilpa Shetty wished the newlyweds on Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty congratulated Neha and Angad on Instagram, "Omg!!! Wow :D :D Congratulations Neha Dhupia. Soooo happyyyy for youuuuu."

    15:55 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Gauahar Khan sounds just as surprised as any of us

    Gauahar Khan shared on Instagram, "Whattttt!! That's so awesome babe!!! Congratulations"

    15:45 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Maria Goretti sent best wishes with loads of love
    15:44 (IST) 10 May 2018
    The official handle of MTV Roadies wished the newlyweds
    15:41 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Neil Nitin Mukesh gave his blessings

    On Instagram, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Yayyy. Congratulations dearest Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Mubarak Ho!!! So so so happy for this news. So happy for you both. All my love and blessings to you both."

    15:40 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Tanmay Bhat congratulated Neha and Angad
    15:36 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Check out more photos from Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding

    15:30 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Tusshar Kapoor called it a match made in heaven
    15:29 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Actor Karan Patel wished them "a world of happiness"
    15:28 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Producer Priya Gupta congratulated the newlyweds
    15:24 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Angad Bedi shared this picture with Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar in 2017

    15:21 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Angad Bedi shared this image of the duo back in 2017

    15:18 (IST) 10 May 2018
    RJ Malishka who co-starred alongside Neha in Tumhari Sulu wished the newly weds

    Congrattts boss woman! You guys look lovely together :) Aaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!

    15:17 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Harshvardhan Kapoor congratulated Neha and Angad on Twitter
    15:16 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Chitrangda Singh called this news a "beautiful surprise"
    15:15 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Neha's co-host on Roadies, Rannvijay, wished the newlyweds
    15:14 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Soha Ali Khan was out of words so she chose emojis instead
    15:13 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Bipasha Basu congratulates the couple

    Bipasha Basu congratulated the couple on Instagram, "Congrats @nehadhupia and @angadbedi"

    15:05 (IST) 10 May 2018
    You're the most gorgeous bride ever, says Benafsha Soonawalla

    Benafsha Soonawalla is disappointed that she wasn't invited for the wedding. She said, "Excuse me??!!! Look Neha I know you're hilarious but this can't be a joke! However if this is true congratulations!!! You're the most gorgeous bride ever!!!"

    15:02 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Nimrat Kaur on Neha Dhupia's wedding

    "Whatttt???? So then the lift door does open to the future!!!! @nehadhupia so so happy for you guys!! Big love and HUGE congratulations!!!," said Nimrat Kaur via Instagram.

    14:59 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Vidya Balan is happy for Neha Dhupia

    "Im soooooo happy for you @nehadhupia..... Biiiig hugggg!!!! Godbless you both with a lifelong, healthy,happy, love-filled togetherness!!," Vidya Balan wrote on Instagram.

    14:56 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Bhaag ke shaddi kar li, says Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana expressed surprise at the wedding announcement. He wrote on Instagram: "Whattttt!?? Two best people!!!!! Congrats!!! Bhaag ke shaddi kar li shayad isliye humein bulaaya bhi nahi"

    14:53 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Vicky Kaushal on Neha Dhupia's wedding

    Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal congratulated the newlyweds. He said, "WHAT! This is amazing news! Tighrest jhappi to you two beauties. Rabb bohot bohot khushiyan bakshey donna nu! @angadbedi @nehadhupia"

    14:49 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Atul Kasbekar on Neha Dhupia's wedding

    Atul Kasbekar, who produced Neha Dhupia starrer Tumhari Sulu, wrote on Instagram: "One tight whack for this whole super secret thing. Other than that, love u guys. Much love."

    14:48 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Mini Mathur on Neha Dhupia's wedding

    "Love and wishes straight from my heart to two of the nicest people around ! Congratulations @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi ... this just warms up the heart like a rich smokey coffee on a winters day! PS: BFFs as husbands rock BTW!!," tweeted Mini Mathur.

    14:46 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Karan Johar on Neha Dhupia's wedding

    Karan Johar posted on Twitter: "My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!"

    After refuting dating rumours for a long time, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got hitched in a secret ceremony in New Delhi. The two actors have often been spotted going out together and they even made appearances at various Bollywood parties.

