Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi wedding LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities congratulate newlyweds

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi. Breaking the news on Instagram, Neha posted a picture from the wedding and wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤.” At the same time, Angad also put up another photo and wrote, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.” While Neha looks radiant in a blush pink lehenga, Angad is donning an ivory bandhgala.

While the couple had always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, the two were often spotted hanging out together. The two also often took to social media to share pictures with each other and even put up posts to appreciate each other’s work in Bollywood films. While Angad was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, Neha appeared in the role of Maria in Tumhari Sulu.