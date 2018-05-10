Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi wedding LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities congratulate newlyweds

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in New Delhi. Breaking the news on Instagram, Neha posted a picture from the wedding and wrote, “Best decision of my life.. today, I married my best friend. Hello there, husband! @angadbedi ❤.” At the same time, Angad also put up another photo and wrote, “Best friend.. now Wife!!! Well hello there Mrs BEDI!!! @nehadhupia.” While Neha looks radiant in a blush pink lehenga, Angad is donning an ivory bandhgala.
While the couple had always remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, the two were often spotted hanging out together. The two also often took to social media to share pictures with each other and even put up posts to appreciate each other’s work in Bollywood films. While Angad was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, Neha appeared in the role of Maria in Tumhari Sulu.
PHOTOS | Inside Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s wedding
Singer Shibani Kashyap wrote, "What. That's a crazy surprise. Heartiest congrats to both of you. God bless."
Amrita Arora shared on Instagram, "Wow... congratulations <3 Have a super happy married life Neha Dhupia"
Shilpa Shetty congratulated Neha and Angad on Instagram, "Omg!!! Wow :D :D Congratulations Neha Dhupia. Soooo happyyyy for youuuuu."
Gauahar Khan shared on Instagram, "Whattttt!! That's so awesome babe!!! Congratulations"
On Instagram, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Yayyy. Congratulations dearest Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Mubarak Ho!!! So so so happy for this news. So happy for you both. All my love and blessings to you both."
Congrattts boss woman! You guys look lovely together :) Aaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!
Bipasha Basu congratulated the couple on Instagram, "Congrats @nehadhupia and @angadbedi"
Benafsha Soonawalla is disappointed that she wasn't invited for the wedding. She said, "Excuse me??!!! Look Neha I know you're hilarious but this can't be a joke! However if this is true congratulations!!! You're the most gorgeous bride ever!!!"
"Whatttt???? So then the lift door does open to the future!!!! @nehadhupia so so happy for you guys!! Big love and HUGE congratulations!!!," said Nimrat Kaur via Instagram.
"Im soooooo happy for you @nehadhupia..... Biiiig hugggg!!!! Godbless you both with a lifelong, healthy,happy, love-filled togetherness!!," Vidya Balan wrote on Instagram.
Ayushmann Khurrana expressed surprise at the wedding announcement. He wrote on Instagram: "Whattttt!?? Two best people!!!!! Congrats!!! Bhaag ke shaddi kar li shayad isliye humein bulaaya bhi nahi"
Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal congratulated the newlyweds. He said, "WHAT! This is amazing news! Tighrest jhappi to you two beauties. Rabb bohot bohot khushiyan bakshey donna nu! @angadbedi @nehadhupia"
Atul Kasbekar, who produced Neha Dhupia starrer Tumhari Sulu, wrote on Instagram: "One tight whack for this whole super secret thing. Other than that, love u guys. Much love."
"Love and wishes straight from my heart to two of the nicest people around ! Congratulations @NehaDhupia & @Imangadbedi ... this just warms up the heart like a rich smokey coffee on a winters day! PS: BFFs as husbands rock BTW!!," tweeted Mini Mathur.
Karan Johar posted on Twitter: "My darling and most special friend @NehaDhupia who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented @Imangadbedi !! Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love!!!!"