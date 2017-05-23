Neerja producer Atul Kasbekar rejects Bhanot family claims: ‘They now want studio’s profits’

Neerja starred Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Neerja Bhanot and even got a special mention at the National Film awards. Neerja starred Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Neerja Bhanot and even got a special mention at the National Film awards.

Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja might be one of the most heart-wrenching and successful films of 2016 which left a mark even at the recently held National Awards, but things aren’t quite well back home, so to say. Just a day after the Bhanot family levied accusations at the filmmakers for “not honouring their commitment to share 10 percent of the box office collections with the Neerja Bhanot Trust and the family,” the biopic’s producer Atul Kasbekar has issued a clarification.

Atul Kasbekar, who is the chief managing director of Bling Entertainment, claimed the all financial transactions after the film’s release have been cleared and shared as per the contract with the Bhanot family “immediately and in a transparent manner.”

“All financial transactions post release have been shared with the Bhanot family immediately and in a transparent manner. Their share of the profits, which is a share of ours, has been immediately offered. They have declined to accept the same and now wish to get a share of the studio profits. This is effectively a retrospective negotiation and not as per what is signed by them years ago,” read an excerpt from the statement.

Neerja, which was based on the life of slain Neerja Bhanot, who gave up her life while fighting the hijackers on Pan-Am flight at Karachi international airport in Pakistan on September 5, 1986, had grossed an estimated Rs 125 crore worldwide apart from bagging the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film this year.

The Bhanot family had threatened to drag the producers to the court, without revealing many details about the legal case. “I will not comment on this issue at this stage. All I can tell you is that we will not tolerate injustice,” Aneesh Bhanot, brother of Neerja Bhanot had said.

