Neerja producer, Atul Kasbekar doesn’t want CBFC chairman Pankaj Nihalani replaced because he is amusing

Atul Kasbekar debuted as producer in Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor. Atul Kasbekar debuted as producer in Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor.

A string of Bollywood filmmakers have locked horns with censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani over his ‘diktats’, but ace photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar says he wouldn’t like Nihalani to be replaced, because he is greatly amused by him. From creating an issue on the use of word “intercourse” in the promo of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry met Sejal to asking filmmakers to get NOCs from top politicians for clearing movies based on real life figures — Nihalani has upset members of the film fraternity and drawn flak for trying to put a leash on their creative freedom with his demands. Kasbekar, who made his debut as a producer with critically-acclaimed film Neerja, said he used to get angry with the diktats of Nihalani, but not anymore. “Actually, I hope the CBFC chairman isn’t replaced, way too much entertainment every day.

From being angry, I now find myself greatly amused,” Kasbekar tweeted. At the moment, Nihalani is in news for his disapproval of the term “intercourse” in a promotional video of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. In one of the ‘mini-trails’ of the movie, actress Anushka Sharma is seen handing over an ‘indemnity bond’ to Shah Rukh, saying there won’t be any legal ramifications if the couple ends up having an intercourse.

Actually I hope the CBFC chairman isn’t replaced, way too much entertainment every day.

From being angry I now find myself greatly amused😄 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 2, 2017

This didn’t go down well with Nihalani, who condemned the telecast of the mini-trail, which was meant for digital consumption only. After the brouhaha, he demanded that if he gets one lakh votes from the common people in its support, he will clear the usage of “intercourse”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App