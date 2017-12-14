Actor-director Neeraj Vora passes away

Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora passes away. Phir Hera Pheri director Neeraj Vora passes away.

Bollywood actor, writer and filmmaker Neeraj Vora, in coma since a year, died at a Mumbai hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 54.

Confirming the news of his demise, filmmaker Ashok Pandit told indianexpress.com, “Neeraj Vora died today at 3 am in Criti Care hospital in Juhu. He had been in coma and living at Firoz Nadiadwala’s place. When his condition deteriorated in the night, he was taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last.”

After he suffered a heart attack followed by a stroke in 2016, Neeraj Vora went into coma. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala took him to his home and converted a room into a make-shift Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The actor will be cremated today afternoon at 3 pm in Santa Cruz.

Neeraj Vora, who was set to direct the third instalment of the hit Hera Pheri franchise, had begun the process of making the film, when he suffered the heart attack. The multi-faceted aritste, who originally hailed from Gujarat, began his professional stint as an actor during his college days. His initial work as a writer includes superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer TV show Circus. As an actor, his first work professional work came in the form of Ketan Mehta’s Holi (1984), which also starred Aamir Khan.

He then went on to star in films like Rangeela, which was also his debut as a writer, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Virasat, Mann, Satya, Mast, Pukar and Company. His last film as an actor was Anil Kapoor starrer Welcome Back, which released in 2015.

Neeraj Vora was also known for writing the first part of the Hera Pheri series (2000) and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal (2006), while as a director, his most notable work was Phir Hera Pheri, the second instalment of the Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty franchise.

