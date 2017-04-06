Neeraj Pandey to direct Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee. Here are all the deets

Sidharth Malhotra, Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee will be working together with each for the first time. Sidharth Malhotra, Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee will be working together with each for the first time.

After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is all set to sign Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee for his upcoming directorial venture. Like many of his works, his new film will also be based on true events which will revolve around the relationship between a mentor and his pupils. Sources close to the director have revealed that these characters are real.

The title of the film has not been decided yet but the film will be set in Delhi, London and Kashmir. The release date of the film has been fixed too, it will release on the Republic Day in 2018. The film will go on the floors in May. This will be his first release as a director after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Neeraj Pandey had stepped out of his comfort zone to direct the biopic of the cricketer.

This will be the first time Sidharth Malhotra and Neeraj Pandey will be working together in a film. The Student Of The Year actor is known for his lover boy image and has delivered hits such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor and Sons and Brothers. Neeraj’s work is dramatically different from the kinds of roles Sidharth has done will now. Sidharth will also be seen with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time.

Also read: Manoj Bajpayee: Padmavati vandalism proves film industry is in danger

Meanwhile, although the director has not yet come up with a good name for the film, it is a lot to look forward to going by the main plot of the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd