Neeraj Pandey not working on Jhoota Kahin Ka

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s spokesperson has denied the buzz that a film title Jhoota Kahin Ka is in the works. The grapevine had it that actors Kartik Aryan and Manoj Bajpayee have been roped in for the satirical movie, but the filmmakers are surprised. There were reports doing the rounds that Neeraj had also finalised the cast for the same.

“We are currently amidst the post-production work for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and will soon begin pre-production for Aiyaary. The team in no capacity is in talks over an upcoming satire,” said the spokesperson of Plan C Studio/ Friday Filmworks.

Neeraj Pandey is directing Aiyaary, and Shital Bhatia is busy producing Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The makers’ last Bollywood outing was Naam Shabana. Earlier in April Neeraj Pandey’s team had released the motion poster of Aiyaary. The film will cast Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. Considering the fact that the cast includes Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth, we can safely assume that the former would play the mentor while the latter would carry the role of his disciple. The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film revolves around a true story of a relationship between a mentor and his pupil. Hence, one can assume that Sidharth Malhotra’s character in this film might be strikingly different.

Neeraj Pandey’s film could be a turning point in Sidharth Malhotra’s career. Ever since he made his debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, he has been one of the chocolate boys of the industry, but Aiyaari might be an opportunity for him to explore the real actor hidden within him.

