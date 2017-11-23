Our female stars are experimenting far more than their male counterparts: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan was at the press conference of his short film Juice. Neeraj Ghaywan was at the press conference of his short film Juice.

Drawing a comparison between the work of top male and female stars in Bollywood, National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan says that while actresses are making bold choices, actors are still restricted to playing to their established images.

Ghaywan brought in the comparison at the press meet of his latest short, Juice, which stars actor Shefali Shah in the lead role. The movie is a subtle yet powerful take on the deeply ingrained and normalised patriarchy and sexism in Indian society that has found an easy way into our households, with both men and women being complicit in the discrimination against the fairer sex.

“Our female stars are experimenting a lot more than the male stars. You can clearly see the difference between what the top three female stars are doing, they are doing such different kind of roles, and male stars, who still have to cater to that massy tag of being a superstar. So, that’s the difference that I have seen,” said Neeraj Ghaywan, known for directing the 2015 acclaimed drama Masaan.

Shefali Shah also spoke about the improved quality of roles written for female actors that go beyond the age-related stereotypes.

“There are fantastic roles being written. I have to admit that it is changing. There are roles for a Vidya Balan. There is a Lipstick Under My Burkha, a Pink… So, there are these films, which are women-oriented. When you see Lipstick Under My Burkha, they (the actresses in the film) are not exactly in their 20s,” she said.

But the actor, known for her performances in films like Satya, Monsoon Wedding and more recently Dil Dhadakne Do, did add that largely, filmmakers and writers find it difficult to conceive roles for women that are middle-aged.

When asked her opinion on the dearth of roles for female actors after marriage or motherhood, Shefali Shah said, “It is not just after they get married, but even after a certain age, they don’t know what to do with actresses. So, either you are an 18 or a 22-year-old heroine or cut to you are a mother of a 30-year-old. They don’t know what to do with actors in between that, which is very sad. I don’t think it has to do anything with marriage or role-playing as such, I think it is a much bigger and wider discrepancy, which is sad.”

Juice, produced by Lalit Prem Sharma of Colosceum, also stars Manish Chaudhary. It is presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films.

