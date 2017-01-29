Need to document Indian film history: Amitabh Bachchan

The 74-year-old veteran took to his blog, where he wrote that it is a cause that needs our attention sooner than later. The 74-year-old veteran took to his blog, where he wrote that it is a cause that needs our attention sooner than later.

Amitabh Bachchan says it is about time that the history of Indian films is documented and restored. The 74-year-old veteran took to his blog, where he wrote that it is a cause that needs our attention sooner than later. “… Documentation and restoration of our film history through the years from its beginning… A noblest cause, and one that needs to be done most sincerely and urgently…” wrote Bachchan.

Calling Deewar one of the most finely written scripts, Big B also recounted discussing the idea of putting various aspects of his 1975 film into a print medium, with legendary

scriptwriters Salim-Javed recently. “Moments like these lend much to the documentation of history and the prevailing circumstances with all the right stories of the times, as a documentation of record. Posterity shall never forgive us if we did not do this,” Bachchan added.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat by calling it a Marathi wonder. “Oh …!! and saw the film ‘Sairat’, the Marathi wonder… What a great cinematic experience… What a movie,” Amitabh tweeted on Wednesday. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film talks about the relationship between two teenagers who face several challenges before eloping.

The film is said to be one of the highest grossing Marathi films. Sairat, which released on April 29 last year, is Manjule’s second feature movie after Fandry, which bagged the ‘Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director’ at the 61st National Film Awards. Like his first highly acclaimed film Fandry, in Sairat too, Manjule deals with the dynamics of the caste system as applied to a love affair between a backward caste boy and a privileged class girl.