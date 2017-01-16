Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haraamkhor earns over Rs 1 crore in first weekend

Haraamkhor crosses Rs. 1 crore mark in the first week itself. Haraamkhor crosses Rs. 1 crore mark in the first week itself.

The makers of crowd-funded film Haraamkhor are ecstatic after it registered an earning of over Rs 1 crore at the box office. “Officially entered the Rs 1 crore club in three days for Haraamkhor that we crowd-funded and self-released! Epic, profit, high ROI (return on investment),” Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi starrer opened to positive reviews, with a special mention to the performances and distinct theme of a teacher-student relationship. Made under a budget of Rs 1 crore, the movie, which released on January 13, moved into a profit margin in its first weekend itself. This, despite the fact that its release date was announced only three weeks prior. The film took an opening of 23.7 lakh on the first day, accumulated close to Rs 35.6 lakh on the second day and wrapped the weekend with a collection of Rs 41.9 lakh on Sunday, according to a statement issued on behalf of Sikhya Entertainment.

Prior to the film’s release, the makers had to its distribution and digital rights already earned back its money spent.

Previously in an interview, Guneet Monga, the producer talked about the difficulties Haraamkhor had faced with the censor board. He said, “At the censor board, they outrightly denied giving a certificate. We went to the revising committee and they said cut few scenes and that is what we challenged. If we were to accept those cuts, we would get an A certificate. We challenged that at FCAT.”