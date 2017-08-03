Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz: The next victim of CBFC

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has received 48 cuts from the Censor Board, along with an A certificate Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has received 48 cuts from the Censor Board, along with an A certificate

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz initially gained our attention with the first song that they released. Also starring Bidita Bag, the movie is an action thriller that impressed the audience with its racy trailer, Nawazuddin’s rooted performance and to a point, the cuss words, sex and human conflict in all its glory. If one had to be honest, CBFC’s move to request 48 cuts in the film doesn’t come as a surprise. After Udta Punjab, Anaarkali of Aarah and Lipstick Under My Burkha – now it looks like receiving cuts from CBFC is like a rite of passage for movies that do reflect the truth about any society. It could be a drug problem in a state or a film about problems faced by women – they all receive the same treatment.

So, let’s cut to the chase. CBFC has problems with sex and cuss words. At least, from the cuts that both Lipstick Under My Burkha and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz have received so far, this seems to be apparent. Also, it has to be kept in mind that this movie has received an A certificate. Meaning, the film is allowed to be viewed by the adult audience only. Chances of the adult audience knowing what sex and love making means are high. At least, as an adult who has come in contact with people from all walks of life in urban and rural setting, I think so. So, some of the cuts asked for in the film are ridiculous.

In fact, ridiculous would be an understatement. The guideline cited by the Censor Board for one of the cuts – “To reduce by 80% the visuals of humping during love making” – is “Scenes tending to encourage, justify or glamorise consumption of tobacco or smoking are not shown.” Now, how this is remotely connected to the scene is something that will have to be answered by CBFC.

Also, what does 80 percent mean? Are we supposed to see the beginning or the end? How is 20 percent of it appropriate but not the rest? Is there a logic behind CBFC’s certification? If one can decode it, filmmakers, I am sure are going to be thankful.

What is the point of beeping out cuss words in an adult movie? Does the CBFC actually think that their countrymen are not familiar with Bhe***** or Ch*****? If they think that this movie might corrupt the minds of the audience, all the CBFC certifiers have to do is take an auto ride in any city where there is traffic, and I am sure they will come out of the experience as changed human beings.

Another cut states, “mute the words bho*****.” In fact, more than a dozen cuts requested by the CBFC involves cuss words. Words that people are used to hearing on the streets. This also cites the same guideline, and yet again, we are confused as to what the Censor board is doing citing incorrect guidelines.

See | The cuts requested by CBFC in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

The other commonly used guidelines 2 (viii) and 2 (ix) are “human sensibilities are not offended by vulgarity, obscenity or depravity” and “such dual meaning words as obviously cater to baser instincts are not allowed,” respectively. Well, if the scenes in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz are considered vulgar and obscene, what about movies like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum and other slapstick comedies that blatantly use the same kind of dialogues. One of the most forgetful movies in Bollywood called Mastizaade could easily be termed as an offensive movie, not because I say so, but many did. At the time of the release, there were many who said that the portrayal of women in the movie was offensive to the sensibilities, but wait, it might not have offended the sensibilities of the CBFC then.

For every movie that receives the step-fatherly treatment from CBFC, it is only creating an impression among the audience that Censor Board is trying to stifle the voices of artistes who are trying to tell something important to the society. With the success of each movie – from Udta Punjab, Anaarkali of Aarah to Lipstick Under My Burkha – it is becoming more like yet another formality to be fulfilled by the filmmakers to move to the Tribunal and seek a different outcome. Film certification, which is governed by The Cinematography Act 1952, is starting to feel like a restriction to the basic right of a human being. Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, states that “everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.” It looks like we are a long way from practicing this right in the biggest democratic country in the world. Food for thought – don’t you think?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd