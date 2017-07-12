Nawazuddin Siddiqui to tackle fear of flying in Phobia 2

Phobia 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the lead actor of the film. Phobia 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the lead actor of the film.

If you thought Radhika Apte had done an excellent job in Phobia by making you feel the fear of severe agoraphobia then get over it already as Nawazuddin Siddiqui is going to take over the film in the second part. The makers recently announced the film and had also said that this time, the lead role will be played by a male actor. Nawaz would be the lead actor of the film, and he will tackle the fear of flying, which is called aviophobia.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the psychological thriller’s first installment released last year. “I am doing Phobia 2, but this time it’s with a male lead. The script demanded a male lead. The film was critically acclaimed and it made to the list of top ten films of 2016. So, we want to get someone who can pull off that kind of performance,” Viki Rajani of production house Next Gen Films Pvt Ltd told PTI.

Viki says, “There was no bloodshed or the paranormal angle in ‘Phobia’ but it was the treatment and execution because of which people liked the film. It is not a horror film… It plays with your mind, and it will scare you. It’s a new age concept for a thriller.”

The makers have locked the script of the second installment and it will go on floors soon. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is busy with multiple projects. He has Munna Michael, which is all set to release on July 21.

Post Munna Michael, the actor would appear in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Nandita Das’ Manto.

