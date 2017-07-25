Latest News
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui to share his life story in autobiography titled The Incredible Life Of The Drama King Of India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to share his life story in autobiography titled The Incredible Life Of The Drama King Of India

After Karan Johar and Asha Parekh, it is Nawazuddin Siddiqui who will reveal his life story through an autobiography. The book will shed light on Nawazuddin's life before he became an actor, and about his struggles within the film industry. The 43-year-old's book has been titled - The Incredible Life Of The Drama King Of India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 6:09 pm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui autobiography, Nawazuddin Siddiqui The Incredible Life Of The Drama King Of India, nawazuddin siddiqui life, Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies Nawazuddin Siddiqui is prepping up for the release of his next Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.
Related News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is now a regular fixture of big ticket Bollywood films, will write his autobiography in collaboration with journalist Rituparna Chatterjee.

Talking to Mid-day about his autobiography, Nawaz said, “It traces my life from the time I resided in a village, to becoming an actor. We began writing this a while ago and will launch it in two months. No one knows about my childhood and what it takes for a farmer’s child, who lived in a joint family, to enter this field and make a name. Achieving this life could have only been a distant dream. The contribution of my parents and my village in helping me become what I am today has been immense, and makes for a major chunk of the book. Also, my theater days have been beautifully chronicled. I think there’s a lot of masala in there for people to read.”

Nawazuddin joins the list of names such as Shatrughan Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and others who have launched their biographies or autobiographies allowing their fans to know them more intimately.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui appeared in Munna Michael along with Tiger Shroff. He is gearing up for promotions of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and after that, he would also be seen in Nandita Das directorial, Manto.

 

Recently, he started a conversation around racism in film industry with a tweet, which read, “Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.” Since then, he has been receiving support from many of his contemporaries and filmmakers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 25: Latest News