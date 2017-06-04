Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Sridevi taught me to be patient

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be working in Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be working in Manto.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is working with actor Sridevi for the first time in Mom. The trailer was launched yesterday and Nawaz was all praise about co-star Sridevi. “While shooting I have seen how patient she (Sridevi) is as a person. Like even if the shot is after two hours she will wait patiently these are the things that you learn,” Nawaz said during a press conference.

Nawazuddin who has been working on Nandita Das’s film Manto also said that his learning during the film. “I am working on Manto right now and it’s a hectic and exhausting schedule but because of m’am I have learnt how to be patient,” the actor said. Nawaz has earlier said that it was a dream to work with Sridevi. The actor reiterated it yesterday and said, ” It was my dream to work with ma’am, she works on a lot of detailing to her character, she inspires everyone. It was a dream to work with her so I had thought whenever I get an opportunity I will grab it,” he said. Mom will hit the theatres on July 7.

Sridevi was also all praise about the actor. “I’m working for the first time with a lot of people in this film. It’s really wonderful to see Nawazuddin on screen. He is a gifted actor. I’m a huge admirer of his work. I have so much respect for him as an actor. Akshaye is such a powerful performer,” Sridevi said. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be featured in Munna Michael co-starring Tiger Shroff.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd