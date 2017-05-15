Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sexist Pakistani TVC joking about domestic violence leaked. Watch video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Pakistani TVC for Kenwood got banned due to its misogynist content. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Pakistani TVC for Kenwood got banned due to its misogynist content.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one actor in the league today, who has producers lining up outside his house with their films every day. His has been the perfect rags-to-riches story, an outsider who dreamt big and managed to carve a niche for himself with hard work. So it isn’t unusual for brands to offer him some lucrative endorsements. But there was one such advertisement Nawaz shot for that failed to make it to the screens. Why? Because it made fun of domestic violence against women, so to say.

Nawazuddin shot for a Pakistani TVC for a washing machine brand. Though the ad was never telecast, it has found its way to social media due to a leak. In the video, we see the Bollywood actor sitting with a bunch of friends. While passing some comments, Nawaz shares about a fight he had with his wife. He further brags about not tolerating her attitude and doing her “dhulayi”. Just when he thinks he has impressed his friends, the group call out the wife’s name leaving Nawaz scared. In the end, Nawaz requests his boys to avoid cracking such jokes and naming his wife. He further shows the friends some mark on his arm, suggesting that it was actually the wife who beats him up.

While the TVC might have played around with the word “dhulayi”, its basic theme didn’t go down well with many who blamed the company for sexist and misogynist ad, and for talking about domestic violence this casually.

Watch | The TVC featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

After a series of slamming from Twiteratti, the brand ultimately issued a statement on its Twitter handle, apologising and explaining why the TVC never made its way to the screens. It also requested all the pages on social media to remove the leaked video to avoid further circulation.

Kenwood would like to clarify its position on the Washing Machine AD which made its way on social media as a result of a leak. #Kenwood pic.twitter.com/azWL2vd5GH — Kenwood Pakistan (@KenwoodPakistan) May 8, 2017

For an actor as talented as Nawazuddin who knows how to pick the right film scripts, we wonder how he ended up signing on such a TVC.

