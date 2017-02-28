Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Oscars paid homage to Om Puri, Bollywood awards forgot him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and late Om Puri had to work together in Nandita Das’s next Manto. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and late Om Puri had to work together in Nandita Das’s next Manto.

The late iconic actor Om Puri being honoured and remembered at the 89th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on February 26, 2017, in its special segment In Memoriam was a proud moment for every Indian. Several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to express happiness that Om Puri was remembered at the awards ceremony.

Om Puri, who died of a heart attack in Mumbai last month, got a musical tribute by Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and songwriter Sara Bareilles. But back in Bollywood, there is someone who has a very valid point to make. Raees actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lashed out at the Indian film industry for being insensitive and inconsiderate towards the contribution of the late iconic actor.

Expressing his anger on his social media account, Nawazuddin wrote, “@TheAcademy #Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution… SHAME.” Nawazuddin and Om Puri shared the screen space in Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan in which Om Puri had a small role. The two actors had to work together in Nandita Das’s next Manto.

@TheAcademy #Oscars paid homage 2 late #OmPuri, But in #bollywood award functions nobody converse single word for his contribution… SHAME — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 27, 2017

The veteran actor who died in January at the age of 66, was popular in the international circuit for his performances in movies like East Is East, Gandhi, City of Joy and Wolf.

Meanwhile, Om Puri’s family expressed their heartfelt gratitude for remembering the actor at the international platform. Releasing a statement they said, “The only Indian actor to have worked consistently in Hollywood and British cinema for the last 25 years, without a fuss and letting his work speak for itself, today the Academy of Motion Pictures acknowledged his contribution at its 89th Awards. The first and only Indian actor to be acknowledged thus. Thank you Academy. Thank you everyone. We miss you Om. We miss you lots. Ishaan and Nandita Puri.”

