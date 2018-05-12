Manto teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fearless as Saadat Hasan Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto is written and directed by Nandita Das. Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto is written and directed by Nandita Das.

The teaser of Manto is out and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as celebrated writer Saadat Hasan Manto holds your attention in the over one minute long promo. From what we can gather from the teaser, Nawazuddin seems like a good choice to play Manto whose writings have influenced students for generations and continue to be relevant in this day and age. Written and directed by Nandita Das, Manto also stars Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

According to the makers, Manto follows the most tumultuous four years in the life of Manto and that of the two countries he inhabits – India and Pakistan. In Bombay’s seedy-shiny film world, Manto and his stories are widely read and accepted. But as sectarian violence engulfs the nation, Manto makes the difficult choice of leaving his beloved Bombay. In Lahore, he finds himself bereft of friends and unable to find takers for his writings. His increasing alcoholism leads him into a downward spiral. Through all of this, he continues to write prolifically, without dilution. This is the tale of two emerging nations, two faltering cities and one man who tries to make sense of it all.

Manto has been produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The music has been composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, who has previously composed music for movies like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2 and Khoobsurat.

Manto, which was selected for this year’s Cannes International Film Festival, will release later this year.

