Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto shooting wrapped up, Rasika Dugal gets emotional

Rasika Dugal is done with the shooting of Nandita Das’s directorial Manto, and the actress considers the whole experience to be an emotional one. After a two-month long schedule, Rasika wrapped up the final schedule for the film on Tuesday. Talking about it, Rasika said in a statement, “Wrapping shoot for a film is always an emotional experience for me. I get very attached to the people I work with. And there is always a strange void after a shoot is over. More so for this film because it was very special to me for so many reasons. I hope to take with me some of the fearlessness and courage that Manto embodied. Nandita and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are now friends, and I hope we get many more opportunities to collaborate. I am eagerly waiting to see all our hard work come together.”

The team has been shooting for the film in various parts of Gujarat and Mumbai. Rasika will be seen as Safia Manto, wife of the famous writer Sadat Hassan Manto, in the movie.

The director Nandita Das was quoted in an earlier interview to Hollywood Reporter, saying, “I first read Manto’s stories when I was in college and was fascinated by how truthful and edgy the stories were, and how contemporary they wereI wanted to make a film on his life and his work. He believed having the courage to speak the truth was important. In his writing, he addressed free speech and women’s issues. He was also a feminist. Everything he says is extremely contemporary and addresses issues of today.”

