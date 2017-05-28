Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauds Baahubali 2: We’ll never get the same treatment as Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, watch video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is particularly impressed by the film’s lead star Prabhas. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is particularly impressed by the film’s lead star Prabhas.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally watched SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 and he is surely not disappointed. The actor was rather surprised with the grandeur and scale of the film. Nawaz is particularly impressed by the film’s lead star Prabhas. The actor congratulated the Baahubali team on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “I had seen Bahubali 2 and the atmosphere created in the film pulled me into it. Prabhas’s act was fantastic.” Baahubali team replied back,” Thank you so much, Sir.”

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film Manto, which had a launch at the ongoing Cannes film festival recently, also spoke about the film during an interview with NDTV Good Times. Nawazuddin said, “I wasn’t even going to watch the film. My children insisted and so I went to watch the film. And I found it hugely entertaining. We put so many efforts in our characters and acting but if a film doesn’t work at the box office, all that effort is wasted. But even if you do average acting (thodi si acting) in big hit films, people end up liking those actors.”

A clip of Nawazuddin’s interview was shared by the host Ambika Anand on her Facebook page:

Also Read: Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra: My career is never dependent on somebody else

Meanwhile, speaking about Nawazuddin, Manto director Nandita Das told IANS, “He was loved by all. There was a tete-a-tete with the lead actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal along with me and our producers Jean-Pierre Le Calvez, representing HP Studios and Ajit Andhare, representing Viacom18, at the India Pavilion. Namrata Goyal of FilmZtoc, a new independent company, had to leave that morning. We also have Film Caravan, Movie Makers – two other independent companies as co-producers and the mix get complete with Sandrine Brauer and Marie Masmonteil as my French producers.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd