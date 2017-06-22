Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the new Yamraj from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, the film to release on August 25

Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanked fans for liking Babumoshai Bandookbaaz teaser. Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanked fans for liking Babumoshai Bandookbaaz teaser.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz introduces us to Nawaz’s craze to stay creative and keep experimenting with the kind of roles he is offered. The teaser of the film had created a buzz among his fans as they were able to see the actor in de-glam avatar and in a character they know that only Nawaz can pull off. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is about a man who is a contract killer and loves to kill people for money. Now the actor has released another teaser as an introduction to his character who says, “Yamraaj ke liye outsourcing karne aa rahe hai hum!” Along with the short video clip, the actor has announced the release date of the film. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz will release on August 25 this year.

Nawazuddin seems to play a man who kills people blatantly and refuses to be apologetic about it. The movie is an offbeat film that essays the journey of a contract killer, and going by the teaser, we can be assured that Nawaz would yet again prove his mettle as an actor.

In a recent interview, Nawaz had spoken about how the budget of the film doesn’t concern him much. “However big a scale of a film, or however famous a director is, or a star, I don’t do a film till I don’t understand it,” the Raees actor said.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz teaser:

“If someone says it’s a Rs 50-crore or Rs 70-crore film, I leave that and do a Rs 50-lakh film, because satisfaction is very important for me. Maybe the Rs 50-crore film doesn’t allow me to tap a new side of my potential that a smaller budget film lets me discover,” Nawazuddin continued.

Apart from Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Nawaz has quite promising films in his kitty. He would be seen playing author Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’ Manto and also will be seen dancing in Munna Michael.

