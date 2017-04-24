Watch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s hard-hitting video reveals his religion and his soul

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has decided to make a valid point about what being an artiste means. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has decided to make a valid point about what being an artiste means.

All this while you have loved Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raees, Haraamkhor, Raman Raghav 2.0, Bajrangi Bhaijaan to name a few. Other than a few moments, this talented actor lets his craft do the talking. However, as the film industry and its artistes increasingly come under attack for voicing their opinions, whether through their work or through media, Nawaz has decided to make a valid and very articulate point about what being an artiste means.

The video minus any dialogues takes the format that Gurmehar Kaur used in her viral video. Nawaz is seen showing a series of placard. In the short film directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor announced through the placards that he got his DNA tested. He goes on to say that his test revealed he was 16.66% Hindu,

16.66% Muslim,

16.66% Sikh,

16.66% Buddhist

and 16.66% all the other religions in the world. Finally, he held a placard that read, “When I discovered my soul, I found that….

I am a 100% artist.”

Hindi film industry is increasingly being targeted in the name of religion. We have seen artistes receiving fatwas, films being banned and censored. In Rajasthan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was physically attacked and his Padmavati set was destroyed even before he got the chance to execute his idea.

Recently Sonu Nigam has become the target of religious leaders when he tweeted against the use of loudspeakers in places of worship. His azaan row split Bollywood fraternity into two halves, while a few supported the actor’s motive others chose to disagree with him.

Sixteen Point Six Six…http://t.co/MKS9gBY6R1 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 24, 2017

Also read: Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui became Faisal Khan of Gangs Of Wasseypur, here are 10 films you might have missed him

At a time like this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s video is bound to be the most talked about matter in the coming days. The actor has finely expressed how he is an artiste above everything, without targeting any religion or institutions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:44 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd