My character should not be ordinary, cliched: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has proved himself as a versatile actor with his past performances, will feature in Haraamkhor and Raees which are scheduled for release in January. In Raees, he will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Nawaz plays the lead role in Haraamkhor. In this exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the actor speaks about his roles and how he chooses his scripts.

“Haraamkhor is a low budget film. We are not worried about the box office because our film is already in profit. It’s got a strong content that will reach people’s heart. It will release in small theatres and we hope people love it and spread good words about the film,” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

One might wonder that a film without the face of a popular star or any glamorous actress may not be able to do well at the box office, but it seems the Haraamkhor team is least bothered. “It’s not necessary that every film has to hit Rs 100 crore box office, or the Rs 50 crore budget. If the film makes double of its project budget, we consider that a hit and that also means that the film is in profit,” he explained.

As explained by Guneet Monga, earlier in another conversation with indianexpress.com, the producer had said that Haraamkhor is an innocent film told from the perspective of three children who are at the age of 13 or 14.

So who came up with the idea?

While referring to director Shlok Sharma as the real Haraamkhor, (since he was the one who came up with the title) Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that he had been well acquainted with the director when he once worked as an assistant director on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur.

“Shlok was an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then we had the idea of shooting a film like this. I found his idea strong, and so we went to a village near Ahmedabad and shot the movie within 16 days. I have no doubt Shlok’s debut film will be good. I did my work as an actor, I was completely a director’s actor while he was shooting the film. We all hope he does better in future,” said the Talaash actor.

Previously, Nawazuddin has played the roles of a small-time journalist, Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a psycho killer in Raman Raghav and a loving husband in Manjhi: The Mountain Man. Speaking about his choice of roles, he said, ” I see the character, the story I study how complex my character is. My character should not be ordinary, cliched and if I feel that it’s difficult to do this character I take up that challenge to get into his character. I feel satisfied after achieving something difficult.”

He also accepted that the chase for the box office is more than the chase for a good script in Bollywood. “Yes, that happens. What can we do about it? It’s all about box office collection. But we are not participating in that race with Haraamkhor,” he added.

In the month of January Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be treating us with Haraamkhor and Raees which will release on January 13 and January 25 respectively.

