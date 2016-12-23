Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor cleared by FCAT, to release on January 13

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor to release on January 13. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor to release on January 13.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haraamkhor, directed by Shlok Sharma, has been cleared by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

A post on the official Facebook page of Guneet Monga’s production banner Sikhya Entertainment read: “Good news! Shlok Sharma’s debut feature Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi has finally been cleared by the FCAT in a landmark judgment!” The film, which is jointly produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Feroze Alameer and Achin Jain, will hit the cinemas on January 13.

Monga on Thursday shared that the film is now a U/A certificate. “Harshvardhan Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Shlok Sharma thank you so much…from being banned to U/A! Can’t wait to show to you,” she wrote.

Read Guneet Monga’s post here:

The Nawazuddin and Shweta starrer revolve around a teacher-student romance and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) refused to certify it. The makers approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) in August, which reportedly cleared the film with a U/A certificate on Wednesday.

Interestingly, the film will clash with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Ok Jaanu. On the work front, Nawaz, for now, is busy promoting his upcoming film Raees. The actor will also appear in Munna Michael, which also stars Tiger Shroff. Apparently, Nawaz is learning some dancing with the Baaghi actor.

Meanwhile, the Masaan fame actor Shweta Tripathi has also signed another project with Anurag, called the Zoo. The film will be completely shot on iPhone 6S. Kashyap is producing the film along with filmmaker Shlok Sharma, who directed Shweta for a film titled Haramkhor.