Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Did Mom to work with Sridevi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: When I was approached for the film I just couldn’t refuse as it was an opportunity to act with Sridevi. Nawazuddin Siddiqui: When I was approached for the film I just couldn’t refuse as it was an opportunity to act with Sridevi.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi are working for the first time in Mom and Nawaz is all praise for Sridevi. The duo will be soon seen in what seems to be a crime thriller. Nawaz in a recent interview said that one of the reasons for doing Mom was to share screen space with Sridevi. “When I was approached for the film I just couldn’t refuse as it was an opportunity to act with Sridevi,” Nawaz told PTI. Nawaz is also getting a lot of praise for his quirky look from the film. Makers recently released the first look from the film and the audience can’t stop praising Nawaz’s look. The actor spoke on the same and said, “I am happy to see this new look of mine in the film. The film gave me an opportunity to do something different and look so different.”

Nawaz said that he was happy to experiment with his look for Mom. Mom also stars Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh and Pitobash Tripathy in important roles. Mom will hit theatres on July 7 and will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Ramil and Telugu.

Also Read: K Viswanath honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke award, PM Narendra Modi congratulates him

But, it’s not only Nawaz who is praising Sridevi. A few months ago, Salman called real superstar of Bollywood. “Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay (Kumar), we have all done many films. Aamir may have done about 50 films – he has a lot of time, as he does only one film per year; Shah Rukh may have done more than 100 films. Put together, we may have all done about 250-275 films. But there is one legend who is very talented, dedicated, hardworking and professional. She completed 300 films, after starting her career as a child artiste. Our work cannot even be compared to this legend – she is none other than Sridevi!,” Salman said during an awards show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd