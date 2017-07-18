Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s cryptic tweet hints at biases in Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui cryptic tweets hints at racism in Bollywood. Nawazuddin Siddiqui cryptic tweets hints at racism in Bollywood.

With some impeccable performances in Bollywood films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees and Haraamkhor among others, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is counted among the most versatile actors of Bollywood. His is the journey which inspires newcomers to try their luck in tinsel town without having a big Bollywood ‘khandaan’ backing them. But there is something in this journey to stardom which brings out the ill of the Hindi film industry to the forefront. And this is what the Faizal Khan of Bollywood is probably talking about in his recent abstruse tweet.

Late on Monday evening, Nawazuddin took to his twitter handle and wrote, “Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.”

We wonder what made the Munna Michael actor tweet about biases in the film industry on the basis of skin colour. It was only last year that Nawazuddin claimed that there is no racism in the industry. “I think there is no racism in this film industry. They are only in need of talent though it takes time, if you are talented you will get your due. I am thankful to be part of this industry,” he was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017

In the early years of his career, Nawazuddin was a TV reject and was no more than a junior artiste on a film set. He even agreed to one-minute film roles hoping that the “one-minute role would lead to two-minute ones.” He did a small role in 1999 film Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan.

On the work front, Nawazuddin recently made a special appearance in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos and is all set to shake a leg in his upcoming release Munna Michael which also stars Tiger Shroff. Munna Michael is slated to release on July 21. He will also be seen as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’ short film titled In Defence of Freedom.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd