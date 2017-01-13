Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged just one rupee for Haraamkhor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui took just a token amount of one rupee for Haraamkhor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui took just a token amount of one rupee for Haraamkhor.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged nothing but just a token amount of one rupee for his latest release Haraamkhor. The Shlok Sharma-directed movie, which also stars Shweta Tripathi, is based on student-teacher romance.

“Nawaz and everyone on the project worked on minimal money or no money at all. Ours is a passion project and we did everything we could to get the film made. Nawaz loved the script and insisted to work pro bono on the film understanding the limitations of the budget overall,” informed Guneet Monga, co-producer of the movie.

“He was sweet to only charge one rupee from us literally as a token of his efforts. His support and work made the film possible!,” he added. The film is jointly produced by Monga and Anurag Kashyap.

The film chronicles a relationship between a 14-year-old girl, played by Shweta Tripathi and her tuition teacher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a small town. For the actress, the subject was never an issue and she insists she found out many cases like these once she started talking to people about this.

“Haraamkhor is a low budget film. We are not worried about the box office because our film is already in profit. It’s got a strong content that will reach people’s heart. It will release in small theatres and we hope people love it and spread good words about the film,” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui.