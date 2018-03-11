Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife speaks up on CDR controversy: He is a soft target

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife wrote a note in favor of the actor and against the allegations on him. Nawazuddin Siddiqui wife wrote a note in favor of the actor and against the allegations on him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be called the new controversy child. After making headlines for some shocking revelations in his biography, the actor’s name has cropped up for allegedly spying on his wife. While the actor has rubbished the allegations, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui supported her husband and lent him support through a Facebook post. She wrote that his celebrity status has made him the soft target and soon the truth behind every allegation would come in front.

In the long post, Aaliya mentions, “Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada…. (Since a long time, a lot has been said about Nawaz in media, be it about our divorce or our seperation, but the reports that are doing rounds lately has shocked both of us. Hence, I had to break my silence and speak about it.)”

Calling him innocent and someone who has always backed truth, Aaliya concluded that the truth behind the CDR controversy would soon come out in open, “Rahi baat CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain. Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai. (As far as CDR controversy is concerned, the truth will be out soon. I just want to say that all these allegations on Nawaz are baseless. Because of being a celebrity, he is a soft target.)

The acclaimed award-winning actor has been accused of spying on his wife. His name cropped up after the Thane police’s Crime Branch nabbed 11 persons, mainly private detectives, who were involved in the Call Detail Records (CDR) scam.

According to statements by some of the accused, Siddiqui had allegedly acquired CDRs of his wife’s phone through an advocate by hiring a private sleuth to keep an eye on her contacts and whereabouts.

The police on Friday said Nawazuddin has not responded to police summons in this matter. The Thane police is looking into the matter where individuals by hiring private detectives manage to access call records of people.

