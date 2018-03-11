Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife speaks up on CDR controversy: He is a soft target

Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be called the new controversy child. After making headlines for some shocking revelations in his biography, the actor’s name has cropped up for allegedly spying on his wife. While the actor has rubbished the allegations, his wife Aaliya Siddiqui supported her husband and lent him support through a Facebook post. She wrote that his celebrity status has made him the soft target and soon the truth behind every allegation would come in front.
In the long post, Aaliya mentions, “Pichhle kai samay se mere aur Nawaz ke baare mein kai tarah ki baatein media mein aati rahi hain, jinmein divorce se lekar Humaare saath na rahne jaisi kai baate kahi gai….. lekin kal se jo news circulate ho rahi hai…. wo hum dono ke liye shocking waali rahi aur mazboor hokar mujhe aaj apni khamoshi ko todna pada…. (Since a long time, a lot has been said about Nawaz in media, be it about our divorce or our seperation, but the reports that are doing rounds lately has shocked both of us. Hence, I had to break my silence and speak about it.)”
Calling him innocent and someone who has always backed truth, Aaliya concluded that the truth behind the CDR controversy would soon come out in open, “Rahi baat CDR se judi iss nai controversy ki to, sachchaai jald sabke saamne aa jayegi. Bas main yahan itna hi kahungi ki Nawaz par lagaaye gaye allegation poori tarah se jhoote aur be-buniyaad hain. Celebrity hone ke karan, unhein soft target banaya gaya hai. (As far as CDR controversy is concerned, the truth will be out soon. I just want to say that all these allegations on Nawaz are baseless. Because of being a celebrity, he is a soft target.)
Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui on accusations of spying on his wife: Disgusted by random allegations
The acclaimed award-winning actor has been accused of spying on his wife. His name cropped up after the Thane police’s Crime Branch nabbed 11 persons, mainly private detectives, who were involved in the Call Detail Records (CDR) scam.
According to statements by some of the accused, Siddiqui had allegedly acquired CDRs of his wife’s phone through an advocate by hiring a private sleuth to keep an eye on her contacts and whereabouts.
The police on Friday said Nawazuddin has not responded to police summons in this matter. The Thane police is looking into the matter where individuals by hiring private detectives manage to access call records of people.
(With inputs from IANS)
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 11, 2018 at 11:21 amHe is better than most other Bollywood Muzzies - perhaps the only one who has not practiced love jihad ... at least not yet 😟Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 11:17 amWHY MUSLIMS/ISLAMIC ORGANIZATION of India and other islamic countries support muslims of bollywood?-------- Becaz bollywood is the BIGGEST ISLAMIC ORGANIZATION in India...... A mosque or muslim organization spreads islam only to a limited area and only to muslims, but muslims of bollywood spread islam in entire country, and include people of all religions......... MUSLIMS like sharukh, salman, amir etc use the POWERFUL MEDIA BOLLYWOOD to spread islam, islamic culture and love jihad...... for this they use tools like marrying Hindus, making songs about islam/allah, advertising islamic festivals like eid, showing islamic cult as good and mocking our Hinduism in movies...... SPREADING ISLAM and CONVERTING OTHERS is part of socialization/religious teaching of all muslims, whether they are rich/poor, educated/illeterate, famous/common, ONLY their ways of conversion change according to their education/status/class, afterall, the "DUTY" to spread islam and convert others is the CORE OF QURAN.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 11:17 amRESONS BEHIND LOVE JIHAD------------The ONLY REASON is BOLLYWOOD, where we Hindus have made these mugal slaves as stars by WATCHING their movies............ In movies these inferior converted slaves act together with Hindu women and after seeing this in films, some people think that these inferior converts are also equal to we The Hindus (bytheway islamic countries have BANNED HINDUS in their movies/TV/Sports)............... These things are called Conditioning in Psychology......... And this DECADES OF CONDITIONING is the real reason behind love jihad...........these muslim actors/writers/lyricists use bollywood very smartly to spread islam, islamic culture and love jihad............. In ignorance we Hindus have made bollywood India's BIGGEST ISLAMIC ORGANIZATION by watching their movies...............BUT NOW we must all boycott these muslims in bollywood to correct our mistake, it doesnt matter whether we support BJP or CONGRESS, but on this issue we ALL MUST BE UNITED.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 11:16 amISLAMIC CONVERSION FACTORIES in India------------Search on UTUBE, "OPERATION JIHAD MAFIA" by Aaj Tak and "OPERATION CONVERSION FACTORY" by India Today and other such sting operations........and see urself how ORGANIZED conversion rackets are being run by islamic countries and their AGENTS in India...........Funding for these conversions and love jihad comes from Saudi, Pakistan, and underworld....... muslims of BOLLYWOOD/TV act as their "Bran-d Ambassadors" in spreading islam and love jihad in India, they also help underworld in earning money by helping them invest terror money in bollywood......... Islamic organizations guide and teach how to approach and target Hindu women, they also provide them funds and training for this.......by this method, on one side they decrease Hindu population and on other side increase islamic population....... They say if we marry a Hindu woman, we 1st convert that woman and after that all the CHILDREN/FUTURE GENERATIONS are also muslims!!Reply