The first teaser of Bal Thackeray’s biopic is grand and dramatic, watch video

Thackeray stars Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thackeray stars Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A lot has been said and written about late Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray. And soon a film based on his life will be released featuring the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui in and as Balasaheb.

Nawazuddin posted the first teaser of the biopic, titled Thackeray, on Twitter. His post read, “It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen. Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray. Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Panse.”

The one-minute-and-forty-second-long teaser opens dramatically and the first shot we see is that of an infant wailing in what seems to be a poorly structured area. The toddler’s wails are soon drowned as people rush past it to torch the place.

Later, abandoned slippers, bloody and muddy roads take up the screen, and the next scene cuts to a Muslim man, who is seen praying in the same room where the Shiv Sena leader is conducting his meetings. The teaser ends with a larger-than-life Nawazuddin Siddiqui taking up the stage as Bal Thackeray to address a great gathering of people.

It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Pansehttp://t.co/cYHRUkdJEu — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 21, 2017

As far as first look goes, it couldn’t get more dramatic and grand than this. The teaser seems to be mirroring the highly-reported life of the much loved (and feared) politician.

The film is written by journalist and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut. The movie will be shot in Hindi and Marathi, and will be dubbed in English.

Thackeray is directed by Abhijit Panse and will release on January 23, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd