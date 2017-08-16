Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks FCAT for clearing Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with minor cuts

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has received an adult certification, with seven to eight voluntary cuts, from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has received an adult certification, with seven to eight voluntary cuts, from the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has thanked Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) for clearing Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with minor cuts. The actor wrote, “Thanks FCAT for clearing #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on 25th Aug.”

On this development, the director of the film Kushan Nandy said, “Pahlaj Nihalani had written a letter at the last minute to the tribunal that they shouldn’t pass the judgment. This was totally uncalled for! However, we decided to have seven to eight voluntary cuts so that it is smooth sailing and there are not too many complications further on. These are very very minor cuts, for instance, the smoking scroll wasn’t there, and other things like that, but these cuts don’t affect the story and the film in anyway.”

Speaking more about his experience with the tribunal, the Babumoshai Bandookbaaz director said, “The tribunal is a third party organisation, and it is much more liberal. The tribunal works independently and it has no connection with the CBFC, so the 1952 guidelines don’t apply to them. They are more liberal in their approach, and free from ‘babudom’. They see the film with a very neutral point of view. They are actually doing what CBFC is supposed to do at the first place. They reprimanded the CBFC for giving 58 cuts in an adult film.”

Thanks FCAT for clearing #BabumoshaiBandookbaaz with minor voluntary cuts. The film will now release with its original flavour on 25th Aug — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 16, 2017

The CBFC had asked for fifty-eight cuts in the Bollywood film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz even when the film was given an ‘A’ certificate. The filmmakers then approached the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal to review the suggested number of cuts.

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag, will release on August 25, 2017.

