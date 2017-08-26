Nawazuddin Siddiqui: It is difficult for a low-budget film to be a hit, people don’t discuss them

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tweeted about Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’s budget. Nawazuddin Siddiqui had tweeted about Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’s budget.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not very social media friendly. While actors have always made sure to stay in touch with their followers and fans over social media, Nawaz has strictly stuck to promoting his films or raising some serious issues. After starting a conversation around racism within the industry, Nawazuddin’s tweet on his recent release, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’s budget has made everyone curious that what made him write about it.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Nawaz said, “I tweeted though I did not want to, but people have been talking about the budget of my film. Naturally, a film is a flop or hit in terms of the budget it is made on. But a few in the industry, who claim to know everything about the film, have shared wrong information and declared the film a flop. It is important to put the budget and facts in front. I thought the truth should come out.”

But does a budget affect a film’s success or failure to such an extent? “It is a small film with a tight budget. I signed this film in 2013, but it didn’t work out. We worked again and the heroine left. Now we did it again with all new actors. But because budget comes in the picture, the importance shifts from team’s passion to how much it manages to earn. I as an actor do not get affected with the budget or anything but the efforts of the entire team should not go wasted and hence, I thought we should speak about it.”

The actor agrees that budget of a film and the star power are two things which drive the film and the audience’s decision to watch it. He says that people very comfortably declare a small budgeted film a flop while a big banner or good star cast film is called a hit without realising the cost of each film.

Referring to his 2017 release Haraamkhor, Nawaz said, “The film was made with Rs 70 lakhs. We sold the rights to Netflix for Rs 1 crore. So, how is the film flop from any angle? However, when a big star cast film earns even 70 crores, it is declared a hit. Arre yaar, the budget of the film is beyond Rs 100 crores, on what basis are you calling the film a hit? You know what is the problem? The problem is that these people who talk about box office figures, who declare a film hit or flop, do not even care about small films.”

“I do all sort of films, high or low budget. A film does not flop because of bad content, it flops because budget farak padta hai. It is hard for a low budget films to be declared a hit. It works well but people don’t talk about it. 3 crore ki film 16 crore kamale toh hit nahi hai par 100 crores ki film 70 kamale toh hit hai, yeh kaha ka hisaab hua,” continued Nawaz.

The actor is experiencing a phase where his films with solo leads are also working well at the box office. Talking about the same, Nawaz quipped, “I am happy. Such films work because there is content and performance too. People have become advanced and since they watch global films, they are understanding the importance of content. The audience has started looking for rich content but we demoralise small filmmakers so much that they lose out hope even before the film reaches audience. If you look at the trends, people are loving different things that are being offered to them. We have to offer them new scripts and new concepts. We should improve as an industry.”

