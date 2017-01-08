Latest News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui a remarkable actor, says Haraamkhor star Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi will be sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their forthcoming film Haraamkhor.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published:January 8, 2017 1:43 pm
Actor Shweta Tripathi, who will be sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in their forthcoming film Haraamkhor said her co-star is a remarkable actor.

“At first, I was worried sharing screen with an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui because he is a remarkable actor and an outstanding person. He didn’t make me feel that I am a newcomer,” Shweta said in an interview on Saturday.

“Nawazuddin brings down himself to match the level. I felt like I am working with an actor who has same experience like me,” she said “That’s why I respect him so much. I don’t know anybody who does that. He gives space to another co-star,” She added. “Working with him brings the best of you. I really admire him. I think he knows how he helped me in acting,” the actress said.

“Once he said some actors need to be choosy. That line stuck in my mind. I am now super choosy with the films. He also said ‘talent can’t be suppressed.’ I truly believe in these things,” the “Masaan” actress told the reporters.

Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the film explores the romance between a 14-year-old school student and her teacher. Decorated with visuals set in a small village are the main characters of the film, the teacher, the student, a boy who has a crush on the same girl and his friend who helps him and the teacher’s wife.

The trailer is funny in parts — even as the film sets out to spread a serious message. Directed by Shlok Sharma, the film is releasing on January 13.

