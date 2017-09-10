Photos: Navya Naveli and brother Agastya Nanda’s latest clicks are giving us some sibling goals

Navya Naveli and brother Agastya Nanda seem to be on an outing and the photo in no time is on all the fan pages of the Bachchans. Navya Naveli and brother Agastya Nanda seem to be on an outing and the photo in no time is on all the fan pages of the Bachchans.

Navya Naveli is one of the younger members of the Bachchan family who, with all her appearances and photos hits headlines, but this time it is not just about her. Her little brother Agastya Nanda and she are caught in a single frame and the picture has been shared by a few fans clubs, which have gone viral since. These grandkids of Amitabh Bachchan look amazingly comfortable in each other’s company!

Like Navya, Agastya is also studying abroad and there are just a few photos of him on social media. This soon to be 17-year-old star kid is as vibrant as his sister Navya Naveli. In the latest click, the sister and brother are twinning in white. They seem to be on an outing and the photo in no time is on all the fan pages of the Bachchans. See Navya Naveli and brother Agastya Nanda’s latest clicks here:

Few years back, on Agastya’s birthday, uncle Abhishek Bachchan had shared a click with him and had written then, “Happy Birthday Agastya. You are the coolest kid I know and the world’s greatest wingman!! Love you. #mynephew #mylittleman #koolestkidontheblock #15yearsold.” On his 16th birthday too, Abhishek posted, “Can’t believe he’s turned 16! Agastya, you are growing into a fine, caring, loving gentleman. But for me, will always be my baby. To the coolest dude I know…. happy birthday.”

Here are a few more photos of Navya Naveli and brother Agastya Nanda:

We will keep you posted with all new photos of these young Bachchans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd