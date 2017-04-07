There’s no corruption involved in National Awards: Sonam Kapoor after Neerja win

Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won the best Hindi feature film award. Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja won the best Hindi feature film award.

Ecstatic about Neerja winning Best Hindi Film honour at the 64th National Awards, along with a special mention for her performance, actor Sonam Kapoor says that the recognition has added a humongous validation to the efforts of the film’s team. Sonam, who is currently shooting for R Balki’s Padman with Akshay Kumar, spoke to Hindustan Times post the announcement. The actor said that the National Award honour is a genuine one as it doesn’t involve any ‘lobbying or corruption’. “Since it’s such a prestigious award, it adds humungous validation to your efforts. There’s no lobbying or corruption involved when it comes to National Awards. In that sense, it’s a very genuine and true award. So, I am extremely kicked about it,” she said.

Her Padman co-star bagged the best actor trophy for Rustom. Mentioning this, Sonam said, “I am shooting for R Balki sir’s film in Indore along with Akshay Kumar so it’s like double celebrations for us.”

Coming back to her award, the actor said she didn’t see it coming. “Honestly, I wasn’t expecting this award. I feel really honoured. Even Anupam uncle (Kher) got the same recognition for Daddy and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. It feels really amazing to know that your hard work has paid off; so of course, I am super excited.”

Neerja is the biopic of Neerja Bhanot, who was a purser with the Pan Am. She lost her life trying to save passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1986.

The film was directed by Ram Madhavani, who made his directorial debut with the biopic.

Adding that she is thankful to Ram, producers and writers for their contribution, Sonam said, “Such films are always a joint effort. And so, to get recognised for the same feels absolutely fantastic and, in a way, the award is meant for the entire team.”

While Ram, in an interview to indianexpress.com, said that the award was an emotional moment for him. “I am especially happy for the Bhanot family. I called them the moment I got to know about the award. I spoke to Neerja’s brothers. It is an emotional moment for us. We had already got so much love from audience and the industry and with a National Award now, it can’t get better than this. We all are very happy,” he said.

