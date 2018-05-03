65th National Film Awards ceremony: Here’s everything that happened

Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress award. Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi accepted her award from the President. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress award. Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi accepted her award from the President.

The 65th National Film Awards ceremony was held today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Unlike the previous years, all the awards were not handed over by the President and this created some dissent among the winners. Some of the awards winners boycotted the ceremony as the awards were not being given by the President of India.

As per reports, almost 68 awardees chose to boycott the ceremony. Over 60 awardees wrote an open letter to the President expressing their disappointment. However, President’s press secretary, Ashok Malik issued a statement that read, “President attends all award functions and convocations for a maximum of one hour. This has been the protocol since he took office. It was conveyed to Information and Broadcasting Ministry several weeks ago and the ministry knew this all along. Rashtrapati Bhavan is surprised by the 11th hour questions that have been raised.”

Also Read | What is the National Film Awards 2018 controversy?

The ceremony began with Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore giving out the awards for non-feature films.

After handing out these awards, they proceeded to honour the winners of the feature films section. The jury of the National Film Awards including Shekhar Kapur and Ramesh Sippy were also present at the ceremony.

Pankaj Tripathi was given the Special Mention award for Newton by Smriti Irani. (Credit: APH) Pankaj Tripathi was given the Special Mention award for Newton by Smriti Irani. (Credit: APH)

President Ram Nath Kovind then graced the event and handed out 11 awards.

The President first honoured late Vinod Khanna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. His son Akshaye Khanna and wife Kavita Khanna accepted the honour on behalf of the actor.

The President then proceeded to honour awardees like AR Rahman, Nagraj Manjule and Yesudas among others. Sridevi, who posthumously won the Best Actress award for Mom was also honoured by the President. Her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi and Khushi collected her honour from the esteemed panel.

Riddhi Sen receives Best Actor award at the 65th National Film Awards. (Credit: APH) Riddhi Sen receives Best Actor award at the 65th National Film Awards. (Credit: APH)

AR Rahman won two awards at the 65th National Film Awards. AR Rahman won two awards at the 65th National Film Awards.

Also Read | Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi at the National Film Awards ceremony rehearsal

President Ram Nath Kovind then addressed the nation. In his speech, he remembered the contribution of late actors Sridevi and Vinod Khanna. He also spoke about the immense contribution that Indian cinema has made in terms of its cultural impact and unifying the nation. He concluded his speech by saying, “May you and may our film industry go from strength to strength. To borrow a line from a film that some of you may remember, “Picture abhi baaki hai” – the best is ahead of us.”

Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress award. Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi accepted her award from the President. Sridevi was honoured with the Best Actress award. Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi accepted her award from the President.

Also Read | National Film Awards 2018 Highlights: President Ram Nath Kovind honours late actors Sridevi and Vinod Khanna

After his address, Smriti Irani took the stage and congratulated the winners for their achievements.

The 65th National Film Awards were boycotted by many as the President did not hand out all the awards and the winners were told about the same after they had reached New Delhi for the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd