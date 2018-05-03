National Film Awards 2018: LIVE UPDATES

The 65th National Awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi in the presence of president Ram Nath Kovind, Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State, Information & Broadcasting and Narendra Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting. Late actor Sridevi, who acted in more than 300 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industry, has been conferred with the award in Best Actor (Female) category and late actor Vinod Khanna is posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
Also Read: 65th National Film Awards: Sridevi wins Best Actress award, Assamese film Village Rockstars is Best Film
This year the jury was headed by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who is known for films like Mr India, Masoom, Bandit Queen and others. While announcing the name of the winners, the director-producer said, “The standard of performances in some of the regional films is completely stunning. Hindi films cannot compete with them, not in the state they are… And I know why… Our Hindi films try too hard to become everything. These (regional films) are rooted,” the director said while announcing the name of the winners.”
Highlights
Divya Dutta, after winning the Best Supporting Actor Female National Award for Irada, told indianexpress.com, "This is my first National Award and it will take time to sink in because when I came to become an actress, this was a dream for me – To win a National Award. For some reason, everyone has always called me a National Award-winner. So, finally, that comes true. It feels really nice."
Also read | People always called me a National Award-winner and it finally came true: Divya Dutta
Hansal Mehta, who has been a National Award-winner, told indianexpress.com, "It's extremely disappointing. It's unfair. Not to undermine any minister but it's the biggest recognition that an artiste gets from his or her nation and it's given by the president. These winners had already reached Delhi and they were in the middle of their rehearsals when they were informed. That's humiliating."
A previous National Award winner, writer Apurva Asrani told, indianexpress.com, "Sadly, awards these days have lost credibility. Politics and star power rule over truly deserving artists. I don’t care who hands out the awards. I care more about why Akshay Kumar was conferred Best Actor last year and not Manoj Bajpayee for the performance of a lifetime for Aligarh."
Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and the head of the jury Shekhar Kapur met the disheartened recipients of the 65th National Awards. They expressed disappointment over president Ram Nath Kovind reportedly presenting only 11 awards at the ceremony.
The 65th National Awards ceremony will live stream on the YouTube channel of PIB India. You can also watch it on Doordarshan channel from 3.15 pm.
In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Sandeep Pampally, who won the Best Jasari Film National Award for Sinjar, said: "Yesterday, during rehearsals we got to know that not all awards will be presented by the President and then the winners decided to boycott the ceremony. Today, Shekhar Kapur met with the upset winners and they requested him that they should be awarded by the President. Shekhar Kapur has said that there will be a decision made. But there's no clarity as to what will finally happen."
Sandeep added that if the ceremony takes place, he will receive the award because he respects it and the nation but like others, even he wanted to receive it from the President.
65th National Film Awards' Best Choreography winner Ganesh Acharya told indianexpress.com after the awards were announced that he is very happy and will touch his mother's feet and take her blessings. Acharya won the award for Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha's song "Gori Tu Latth Maar”.
Also read | I had told Akshay Kumar Gori Tu Latth Maar deserved something special: Ganesh Acharya on National Award win
National Award-winning director Rahul Dholakia posted on Twitter: "one of the reason the National Film Awards are prestigious is because they are handed by the @rashtrapatibhvn -not a minister. This is a moment of a lifetime for Film makers ; please don’t deprive them of their merit / glory #NationalFilmAwards @smritiirani @Ra_THORe"
Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut film of a Director: Sinjar
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Baahubali - The Conclusion
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: Dhappa
Best Film on Social Issues: Aalorukkam
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Irada
Best Children's Film: Mhorkya
Best Direction: Jayaraj, Bhayanakam
Best Actor: Riddhi Sen, Nagarkirtan
Best Actress: Sridevi, Mom
Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta, Irada
Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das, Village Rockstars
Best Male Playback Singer: K.J Yesudas, Poy Maranja Kalam in Viswasapoorvam Mansoor
Best Female Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati, Vaan in KaatruVeliyidai
Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Bhayanakam
Best Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Jayaraj, Bhayanakam
Best Dialogues: Sambit Mohanty, Arsi
Best Location Sound Recordist: Mallika Das, Village Rockstars
Best Sound Designer: Sanal George, Walking With The Wind
Best Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Justin A Jose, Walking With The Wind
Best Editing: Rima Das, Village Rockstars
Best Production Design: Santosh Raman, Take Off
Best Costume Designer: Gobinda Mandal, Nagarkirtan
Best Make-up Artist: Ram Rajjak, Nagarkirtan
Best Songs: KaatruVeliyidai, A R Rahman
Best Background Music: Mom, A R Rahman
Best Lyrics: J M Prahalad, Muthu Ratna in March 22
Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan, Sani Ghose Ray and Kaushik Ganguly
Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2, R C Kamalakannan
Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya, Gori Tu Latth Maar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Best Action Direction: Abbas Ali Moghul, Baahubali 2
Special Mention: Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Special Mention: Parvathy, Take Off
Special Mention: Prakruti Mishra, Hello Arsi
Special Mention: Yasharaj Karhade and Raman Devkar, Mhorkya Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Hindi Film: Newton
Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka
Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Limbu
Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Telugu Film: Ghazi
Best Gujarati Film: Dhh
Best Tulu Film: Paddayi
Best Jasari Film: Sinjar
Best Ladakhi Film: Walking With The Wind
Best Debut Film of A Director: Water Baby
Best Anthropological/Ethnographic Film: Name, Place Animal Thing and Slave Genesis
Best Biographical/ Historical Reconstruction: Naaachi Se Baanchi and Sword of Liberty
Best Arts/Cultural Films: Girija
Best Promotional Film (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry etc): Poetry on Fabric: Chendari Nama
Best Environment Film Including Agriculture: The Pangti Story
Best Film on Social Issues: I am Bonnie and Veil Done
Best Educational Film: The Little Girl We Were and the Women We Are
Best Exploration/Adventure Film (To include sports): Ladakh Chale Richawala
Best Investigative Film: 1984, When The Sun Didn't Rise
Best Animation Film: The Fish Curry and The Basket
Special Jury Award: A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings and Monday
Best Short Fiction Film: Mayat
Best Film on Family Values: Happy Birthday
Best Direction: Nagraj Manjule, Pavasacha Nibandha
Best Cinematography: Appu Prabhakar and Arnold Fernandes, Eye Test and Dawn
Best Audiography: Avinash Sonawane, Pavasacha Nibandha
Best on Location Sound Recordist: Samarth Mahajan, The Unreserved
Best Editing: Sanjiv Monga & Tenzin Kunchok, Mrityubhoj The Death Feast
Best Music: Ramesh Narayanan, Shored of Liberty
Best Narration/Voice Over: Francois Castellino, The Lion of Ladak
Special Mention: Rebirth, Jayaraj
Special Mention: Cake Story, Rukshana Tabassum
Special Mention: Afternoon, Swapnil Vasant Kapure
Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film, Bobby Wahengbam
Best Critic on Cinema: Giridhar Jha
Special Mention: Sunil Mishra