National Film Awards 2018: LIVE UPDATES

The 65th National Awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi in the presence of president Ram Nath Kovind, Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State, Information & Broadcasting and Narendra Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting. Late actor Sridevi, who acted in more than 300 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industry, has been conferred with the award in Best Actor (Female) category and late actor Vinod Khanna is posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

This year the jury was headed by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who is known for films like Mr India, Masoom, Bandit Queen and others. While announcing the name of the winners, the director-producer said, “The standard of performances in some of the regional films is completely stunning. Hindi films cannot compete with them, not in the state they are… And I know why… Our Hindi films try too hard to become everything. These (regional films) are rooted,” the director said while announcing the name of the winners.”