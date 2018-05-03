Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

National Film Awards 2018: LIVE UPDATES

65th National Awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan. Follow our live blog to get all the updates about the coveted award ceremony.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2018 2:01:32 pm
national awards 2018 ceremony The 65th National Awards 2018 ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The 65th National Awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi in the presence of president Ram Nath Kovind, Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State, Information & Broadcasting and Narendra Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Information & Broadcasting. Late actor Sridevi, who acted in more than 300 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industry, has been conferred with the award in Best Actor (Female) category and late actor Vinod Khanna is posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Also Read: 65th National Film Awards: Sridevi wins Best Actress award, Assamese film Village Rockstars is Best Film

This year the jury was headed by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who is known for films like Mr India, Masoom, Bandit Queen and others. While announcing the name of the winners, the director-producer said, “The standard of performances in some of the regional films is completely stunning. Hindi films cannot compete with them, not in the state they are… And I know why… Our Hindi films try too hard to become everything. These (regional films) are rooted,” the director said while announcing the name of the winners.”

Live Blog

While Riddhi Sen and Sridevi won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards, respectively, Assamese film Village Rockstars was declared the Best Film at the 65th National Awards.

Highlights

    14:01 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Divya Dutta on her National Award win

    Divya Dutta, after winning the Best Supporting Actor Female National Award for Irada, told indianexpress.com, "This is my first National Award and it will take time to sink in because when I came to become an actress, this was a dream for me – To win a National Award. For some reason, everyone has always called me a National Award-winner. So, finally, that comes true. It feels really nice."

    Also read | People always called me a National Award-winner and it finally came true: Divya Dutta

    13:58 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Hansal Mehta on 65th National Awards

    Hansal Mehta, who has been a National Award-winner, told indianexpress.com, "It's extremely disappointing. It's unfair. Not to undermine any minister but it's the biggest recognition that an artiste gets from his or her nation and it's given by the president. These winners had already reached Delhi and they were in the middle of their rehearsals when they were informed. That's humiliating."

    13:57 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Apurva Asrani on 65th National Awards

    A previous National Award winner, writer Apurva Asrani told, indianexpress.com, "Sadly, awards these days have lost credibility. Politics and star power rule over truly deserving artists. I don’t care who hands out the awards. I care more about why Akshay Kumar was conferred Best Actor last year and not Manoj Bajpayee for the performance of a lifetime for Aligarh."

    13:52 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Smriti Irani and Shekhar Kapur meet National Award winners in Delhi

    Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and the head of the jury Shekhar Kapur met the disheartened recipients of the 65th National Awards. They expressed disappointment over president Ram Nath Kovind reportedly presenting only 11 awards at the ceremony. 

    13:45 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Dhobi Ghaat actor Danish Hussain on 65th National Awards
    13:37 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Where and When to watch 65th National Award ceremony live

    The 65th National Awards ceremony will live stream on the YouTube channel of PIB India. You can also watch it on Doordarshan channel from 3.15 pm. 

    13:30 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary on 65th National Awards
    13:23 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Best Jasari Film winner Sandeep Pampally on 65th National Film Awards

    In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Sandeep Pampally, who won the Best Jasari Film National Award for Sinjar, said: "Yesterday, during rehearsals we got to know that not all awards will be presented by the President and then the winners decided to boycott the ceremony. Today, Shekhar Kapur met with the upset winners and they requested him that they should be awarded by the President. Shekhar Kapur has said that there will be a decision made. But there's no clarity as to what will finally happen."

    Sandeep added that if the ceremony takes place, he will receive the award because he respects it and the nation but like others, even he wanted to receive it from the President.

    13:14 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Celebrities arrive at the 65th National Award ceremony
    13:07 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Ganesh Acharya on his National Award win

    65th National Film Awards' Best Choreography winner Ganesh Acharya told indianexpress.com after the awards were announced that he is very happy and will touch his mother's feet and take her blessings. Acharya won the award for Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha's song "Gori Tu Latth Maar”.

    Also read | I had told Akshay Kumar Gori Tu Latth Maar deserved something special: Ganesh Acharya on National Award win

    12:50 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Rahul Dholakia on National Film Awards

    National Award-winning director Rahul Dholakia posted on Twitter: "one of the reason the National Film Awards are prestigious is because they are handed by the @rashtrapatibhvn -not a minister. This is a moment of a lifetime for Film makers ; please don’t deprive them of their merit / glory #NationalFilmAwards @smritiirani @Ra_THORe"

    12:40 (IST) 03 May 2018
    Winners to skip 65th National Film Awards?
    12:30 (IST) 03 May 2018
    A quick look at the winners in Feature Films category

    Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars

    Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut film of a Director: Sinjar

    Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Baahubali - The Conclusion

    Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: Dhappa

    Best Film on Social Issues: Aalorukkam

    Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Irada

    Best Children's Film: Mhorkya

    Best Direction: Jayaraj, Bhayanakam

    Best Actor: Riddhi Sen, Nagarkirtan

    Best Actress: Sridevi, Mom

    Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

    Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta, Irada

    Best Child Artist: Bhanita Das, Village Rockstars

    Best Male Playback Singer: K.J Yesudas, Poy Maranja Kalam in Viswasapoorvam Mansoor

    Best Female Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati, Vaan in KaatruVeliyidai

    Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Bhayanakam

    Best Screenplay Writer (Original): Sajeev Pazhoor, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

    Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Jayaraj, Bhayanakam

    Best Dialogues: Sambit Mohanty, Arsi

    Best Location Sound Recordist: Mallika Das, Village Rockstars

    Best Sound Designer: Sanal George, Walking With The Wind

    Best Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Justin A Jose, Walking With The Wind

    Best Editing: Rima Das, Village Rockstars

    Best Production Design: Santosh Raman, Take Off

    Best Costume Designer: Gobinda Mandal, Nagarkirtan

    Best Make-up Artist: Ram Rajjak, Nagarkirtan

    Best Songs: KaatruVeliyidai, A R Rahman

    Best Background Music: Mom, A R Rahman

    Best Lyrics: J M Prahalad, Muthu Ratna in March 22

    Special Jury Award: Nagarkirtan, Sani Ghose Ray and Kaushik Ganguly

    Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2, R C Kamalakannan

    Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya, Gori Tu Latth Maar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

    Best Action Direction: Abbas Ali Moghul, Baahubali 2

    Special Mention: Pankaj Tripathi, Newton

    Special Mention: Parvathy, Take Off

    Special Mention: Prakruti Mishra, Hello Arsi

    Special Mention: Yasharaj Karhade and Raman Devkar, Mhorkya Best Assamese Film: Ishu

    Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

    Best Hindi Film: Newton

    Best Kannada Film: Hebbettu Ramakka

    Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

    Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Limbu

    Best Odiya Film: Hello Arsi

    Best Tamil Film: To Let

    Best Telugu Film: Ghazi

    Best Gujarati Film: Dhh

    Best Tulu Film: Paddayi

    Best Jasari Film: Sinjar

    Best Ladakhi Film: Walking With The Wind

    12:28 (IST) 03 May 2018
    A quick look at the winners in Non-Feature Films category

    Best Debut Film of A Director: Water Baby

    Best Anthropological/Ethnographic Film: Name, Place Animal Thing and Slave Genesis

    Best Biographical/ Historical Reconstruction: Naaachi Se Baanchi and Sword of Liberty

    Best Arts/Cultural Films: Girija

    Best Promotional Film (to cover tourism, exports, crafts, industry etc): Poetry on Fabric: Chendari Nama

    Best Environment Film Including Agriculture: The Pangti Story

    Best Film on Social Issues: I am Bonnie and Veil Done

    Best Educational Film: The Little Girl We Were and the Women We Are

    Best Exploration/Adventure Film (To include sports): Ladakh Chale Richawala

    Best Investigative Film: 1984, When The Sun Didn't Rise

    Best Animation Film: The Fish Curry and The Basket

    Special Jury Award: A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings and Monday

    Best Short Fiction Film: Mayat

    Best Film on Family Values: Happy Birthday

    Best Direction: Nagraj Manjule, Pavasacha Nibandha

    Best Cinematography: Appu Prabhakar and Arnold Fernandes, Eye Test and Dawn

    Best Audiography: Avinash Sonawane, Pavasacha Nibandha

    Best on Location Sound Recordist: Samarth Mahajan, The Unreserved

    Best Editing: Sanjiv Monga & Tenzin Kunchok, Mrityubhoj The Death Feast

    Best Music: Ramesh Narayanan, Shored of Liberty

    Best Narration/Voice Over: Francois Castellino, The Lion of Ladak

    Special Mention: Rebirth, Jayaraj

    Special Mention: Cake Story, Rukshana Tabassum

    Special Mention: Afternoon, Swapnil Vasant Kapure

    Best Book on Cinema: Matmagi Manipur-The first Manipuri Feature Film, Bobby Wahengbam

    Best Critic on Cinema: Giridhar Jha

    Special Mention: Sunil Mishra

    The National Film Awards which were established in 1954 are considered the most prominent awards in the Indian film industry. Talking about the awards, Shekhar Kapur who headed the feature film jury of this year’s National Film Awards, said, "Awards are given not only to highlight the work done by the filmmakers, they are also given so that audiences actually go and watch the films. These films are not just meant to be viewed by film critics.”

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts