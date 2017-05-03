National Film Awards 2017 live ceremony updates: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor to be felicitated by Pranab Mukherjee

National Film Awards 2017 live ceremony updates: Both Akshay Kumar and Sonam kapoor are being felicitated at the National Awards for the first time. National Film Awards 2017 live ceremony updates: Both Akshay Kumar and Sonam kapoor are being felicitated at the National Awards for the first time.

Live updates from National Film Awards 2017 ceremony where Akshay Kumar and Malayalam actor Surabhi Jyoti are among the recipients of the 64th National Awards. The winners are being felicitated by President Pranab Mukherjee at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

President Pranab Mukherjee is honouring the recipients of the 64th National Film Awards in New Delhi on Wednesday. Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and MoS Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore will also be present on the occasion.

Among those being felicitated include Akshay Kumar, who won the Best Actor award for Rustom, and Malayalam actor Surabhi Lakshmi, who has been named as the best actress for her role in film Minnaminungu-The Firefly. Taking to Twitter earlier, Akshay Kumar shared a video where he said, “I will get my first National Award today. I can’t express my feelings.” He also spoke about how his parents support made him forge ahead despite academic failures.

Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Adil Hussain are sitting together, in the row assigned for the winners, while their family members including Twinkle Khanna and Anil Kapoor were sitting some rows behind them.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar came over as the Chairperson of Jury, Most Film Friendly State to announce Uttar Pradesh as the winner in the category. The ceremony began with awards in Best Writing on Cinema followed by Non-Feature Film category.

Chairperson of Jury and filmmaker Priyadarshan came on stage and spoke on how difficult was it for him to pick the best in cinema. He said the final verdict is always subjective, but the final verdict of the jury needs to be accepted by all.

The ceremony resumed with the category of Special Mention in Feature Film category. Adil Hussain came to collect his honour for two films – Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) and Maj Rati Keteki (Assamese).

Sonam Kapoor foolowed him who came to take her special award for Neerja. While she was chirpy and exuberant on stage, her father and actor Anil Kapoor couldn’t gush any less. He stood up and kept clicking pictures of his daughter. Also seen with him was Sonam’s rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja, who also accompanied her to the ceremony.

Neerja director Atul Kasbekar came to pick the award for Besh Hindi film. Malayalam star Mohanlal received a Special Jury award for Janatha Garage, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Sonam Kapoor was earlier snapped at the ceremony with Anand and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Cabinet ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore arrived at the venue early.

Over the years, credibility of #NationalFilmAwards has increased thanks to the utmost sincerity, honesty and neutrality of the jury members. pic.twitter.com/MJLkVr7HSO — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) May 3, 2017

Akshay Kumar tweeted an adorable picture along with his wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav, before reaching the venue.

An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

The awards began with the awards in Best Writing for Cinema, followed by Special Mention awards.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a pic on Instagram prior to the event. He captioned it as, “Dressed up & all set to accompany @sonamkapoor tonight for the #NationalAwards in Delhi! It’s a happy day!”

Marathi film Kasav was adjudged the Best Feature Film award while Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan, won Best Film On Social Issues. Sonam Kapoor-starrer Neerja emerged as the Best Hindi Film Award while Sonam received a Special Mention from the jury for playing Neerja Bhanot.

Dangal’s young star Zaira Wasim, who portrayed Geeta Phogat, won Best Supporting CTRESS Award. Malayalam star Mohanlal won the Special Jury award for Janatha Garage, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Priyanka Chopra’s first film as a producer, Marathi film Ventilator, won three National Awards. The awards were announced last month by a jury headed by Malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Here is the complete list of winners of 64th National Awards:

Best Feature Film: Kasaav (Marathi)

Best Direction: Rajesh Mapuskar for Ventilator (Marathi)

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for Rustom (Hindi)

Best Actress: Surabhi C.M for Minnaminungu – the Firefly (Malayalam)

Best Supporting Actor: Manoj Joshi for Dashakriya (Marathi)

Best Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim for Dangal (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Adish Praveen for Kunju Daivam (Malayalam), Nur Islam and Samiul Alam for Sahaj Pather Gappo (Bengali), Manohara. K for Railway Children (Kannada)

Best Male Playback Singer: Sundharayyar for song Jasmie E from film Joker (Tamil)

Best Female Playback Singer: Iman Chakraborty for song Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from film Praktan (Bengali)

Best Cinematography: S. Thirunavukarasu for 24 (Tamil)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Screenplay writer (original): Syam Pushkaran for Maheshinte Prathikooram (Malayalam)

Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Sanjay Krishnaji Patil for Dashakriya (Marathi)

Dialogues: Tarun Bhascker for Peli Chuplu (Telugu)

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY

Sound Designer: Jayadevan Chakka Dath for Kaadu Pookkunna Neram (Malayalam)

Re-recordist of the final mixed track: Alok De for Ventilator (Marathi)

Best Editing: Rameshwar for Ventilator (Marathi)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborthy, Shreyas Khedekar and Amit Ray for 24 (Tamil)

Best Costume Designer: Sachin Lovalekar for Cycle (Marathi)

Best Make-up Artist: NK Ramakrishna for Allama (Kannada)

Best Music Direction (Songs /Background Score): Bapu Padmanabha for Allama (Kannada)

Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for song Entha Pakkam from film Dharma Durai (Tamil), Anupam Roy for Tumi Jaake Bhalo Basho from Praktan(Bengali)

Special Jury Award: Mohan Lal

Best Choreography: Raju Sundaram for Janatha Garrage(Telugu)

Best Special Effect: Naveen Paul for Shivaay (Hindi)

SPECIAL MENTION

Sonam Kapoor for Neerja (Hindi)

Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) and Maj Rati Keteki (Assamese) Producer Red Carper Moving Pictures and director Shubhashish

Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan (Hindi) Producer Eleeanora Images Private Ltd and director Nila

Madhab Panda for Kadvi Hawa (Hindi)

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Assamese Film: Maj Rati Keteki

Best Bengali Film: Bisorjon

Best Hindi Film: Neerja

Best Kannada Film: Reservation

Best Konkani Film: K Sera Sera –Ghodpachen Ghoddtelem

Best Malayalam Film: Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Best Marathi Film: Dashakriya

Best Telugu Film: Peli Chuplu

Best Gujarati Film: Wrong Side Raju

Best Tamil Film: Joker

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Moran Film: Haanduk

Best Tulu Film: Madipu

Non-Feature Films

Best Non Feature Film: Fireflies In The Abyss

Best Debut Film of a Director: Soz…A Ballad of Maladies by Tushar Madhav

Best Biographical/ Historical Reconstruction: Zikr Us

Parivashka: Begum Akhtar

Best Arts/Cultural Film: In The Shadow of Time and The Lord of The Universe

Best Environment Film including Agriculture: The Tiger Who Crossed The Line

Best Film on Social Issues: I Am Jeeja and Sanath

Best Educational Film: The Waterfall

Best Exploration/Adventure Film: Matitle Kusti

Best Investigative Film: Placebo

Best Animation Film: Hum Chitra Banate Hain

Special Jury Award: The Cinema Travellers

Best Short Fiction Film: Aaba

Best Film on Family Values: Little Magician

Best Direction: Aaba Aiktaay Naa?

Best Cinematography: Kalpvriksha” and Adnyat

Best Audiography: In Return Just A Book

Best Editing: Gudh

Best Music: Leeches

Best Narration/Voice Over: Makino

SPECIAL MENTION

Director Amitabh Parashar for The Eyes of Darkness

Director Ramen Borah and Sibanu Borah for Sikar Aru Sitkar

Director Soumya Sadanandan for Chembai-Descoperire A Mea Unei Legend

BEST WRITING ON CINEMA

Best Book on Cinema: Lata : Sur Gatha by Yatindra Mishra

Best Film Critic: G. Dhananjayan

Most Film Friendly State Award: State of Uttar Pradesh

Special Mention: State of Jharkhand

