National Film Awards 2017: Did Akshay Kumar deserve best actor award for Rustom? The jury is still out

As always, the announcement of the 64th National Awards has led to the usual cocktail of chatter: griping from the losers, cheers from the winners, and much outrage amongst large swathes of viewers. Before I wade into the fray, let me put this on record, all over again, because it is easy to forget this once the shouting is over: zeroing in on the winners is a tough task, and being on the jury of the National Awards is a thankless job. You can try applying the same metrics across the board, and you should, but you fail because the films which come in from all over the country are poles apart, not just in language and plot, but in the most basic elements of technical specifications.

In its zeal of being truly ‘national’, the jury is given the unenviable task of trying to compare oranges, apples and pears: a glossy Bollywood film with a superstar in the lead in contention with a gritty, low-budget ‘regional’ film, high on story, low on production values helmed by a great performer, versus a middling film with a hot button topic which has everyone talking: how do you decide which one is the ‘best’ amongst this madly diverse lot?

Given all these constraints, coated by parochial and personal interests as well as grouses, which everyone in the know admits to privately but will never acknowledge in public, it is near impossible for the National Awards to go strictly by merit: some potential awardees are always going to be more equal than the others.

Some of the awards have gone to worthy films. Pink deserves a National Award for saying ‘no means no’, despite getting the most famous baritone in the country to say it instead of its girls: what matters is that it got said. And it doesn’t matter that it gets clubbed under that dubious category Best Film on Social Issues: what, pray, is an unsocial issue?

The Best Feature Film to Kasav (Marathi) may have been awarded because it deals with depression, the Big WHO-mandated Topic Of This Year. It helps that it is shot in a stunning location, and uses empathy to shine a light on an illness which is not taken as seriously as it should.

One of the worthiest awards has gone to Amar Kaushik’s Aaba in the Short Fiction category: it was awarded at the Berlinale earlier this year, and I do hope many more people get to see it.

Neerja, directed with flair by Ram Madhvani and lifted by Sonam’s credible performance, winning the Best Hindi film is a good choice too. Was Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh in the reckoning? Did it arouse any support for itself? Was Dangal in the running?Just curious.

A special mention has gone to Mukti Bhawan, a moving, thoughtful treatise on love and death. It’s out in theatres today.

But one of the biggest awards has caused maximum heartburn, and rightly so. Akshay Kumar winning the Best Actor award for Rustom is a huge stretch. There were so many better performances by a male actor in 2016, and I’m going to restrict myself to Bollywood for a comparison because I haven’t seen enough of last year’s language cinema – Manoj Bajpayee in Aligarh, Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, Sushant Singh Rajput in M S Dhoni, Aamir Khan in Dangal, Rajat Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons; even Akshay himself was better in Airlift.

So why Akshay in Rustom?

These are the kinds of tough questions that a strong jury ought to be prepared to answer. But the maddening opacity that colours all processes that lead to awards does not let that happen.

Till then, if and when it ever happens, the national awards will always been surrounded by whispers of nepotism and favoritism. And because these are the only awards which still have some legitimacy, it is even more important that more and more transparency becomes part of it.

